Technology News

KuCoin Rebrands Wallet to Independent ‘Halo’ Aiming to Create New ‘SocialFi’ Ecosystem

The social networking element of Halo will primarily focus on generating high quality investment advice for investors.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 April 2023 15:16 IST
KuCoin Rebrands Wallet to Independent ‘Halo’ Aiming to Create New ‘SocialFi’ Ecosystem

Photo Credit: KuCoin

The KuCoin wallet originally launched in June 22 and claims to have over million users

Highlights
  • KuCoin is a crypto exchange
  • The company is expanding its services portfolio
  • Halo wallet is self custodial in nature

The KuCoin crypto exchange has rebranded its wallet platform as an independent platform, called the ‘Halo wallet'. As a new brand all together, Halo aims to create a ‘SocialFi' ecosystem that combines social networking and finance on one platform. Halo would integrate on-chain and off-chain platforms under its team head, Jeff Haul, who previously also headed the KuCoin wallet. This Halo platform is eventually looking to function in two ways — as a Web3 decentralised identifier and a way to engage with influencers.

The social networking element of Halo will primarily focus on generating high quality investment advice for investors of the digital assets sector community. This could eradicate the fear of engaging with fake news for the investors, making them more open to conducting thorough research before investing.

While the KuCoin wallet was merely an asset management platform, Halo would have industry experts to help people experimenting with crypto and Web3.

“By following the smart wallets, opinion leaders, and professional investors across various sectors, Halo Wallet users can learn about trading strategies, understand the latest market trends, and improve the quality of their investment decisions. decentralised wallets play a key role in Web3,” an official Halo blog said.

In light of the recent collapses of crypto exchanges and protocols like Terra and FTX that caused people financial damages, the Halo wallet is ‘self custodial' in nature.

This means, its users will always have full control of their assets.

In its later updates, the Halo Wallet will begin distributing its governance rights to the community members.

“The decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) governance model will encourage more creators and users to explore trading opportunities and innovate financial models, creating the most active SocialFi ecosystem in the world,” the blog noted.

A bunch of venture capitalists including KuCoin Ventures, IDG, HashKey Capital, and others, have financed the Halo wallet.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, KuCoin, Halo Wallet, SocialFi
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
TikTok Banned on Government Devices in Australia Over Security Concerns

Related Stories

KuCoin Rebrands Wallet to Independent ‘Halo’ Aiming to Create New ‘SocialFi’ Ecosystem
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco C51 With 5,000mAh Battery to Reportedly Launch in India on This Date
  2. iPhone 4-Year Roadmap Leaked, iPhone 19 Pro May Get This New Feature
  3. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  4. Vivo T2 5G Series Will Launch in India Soon: Details
  5. SBI Resolves Issue Impacting Online Banking Services for 'Few Hours'
  6. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Tipped to Get This SoC and Quad Rear Cameras: All Details
  7. These Ptron Earbuds Offer Up to 50 Hours Total Battery Life at Just Rs. 899
  8. iQoo 11S Model Number, Specifications and Launch Timeline Leaked
  9. Vivo T2 5G Series Launch Timeline, Specifications Leaked: Details
  10. Realme C55 First Impressions: Dynamic Island Comes to Android
#Latest Stories
  1. Statiq Wins HPCL Contract for 500 Electric Vehicle Chargers Across 12 States
  2. Ptron Basspods Encore Earbuds With Up to 50 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: All Details
  3. Virgin Orbit Files for Bankruptcy, to Sell Satellite Launch Business After Failing to Secure Funding
  4. KuCoin Rebrands Wallet to Independent ‘Halo’ Aiming to Create New ‘SocialFi’ Ecosystem
  5. TikTok Banned on Government Devices in Australia Over Security Concerns
  6. Poco C51 With MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery to Make India Debut on April 7: Report
  7. Britain Uses Government Hackers to Launch Cyber Operations Against Enemies Online, GCHQ Says
  8. Google Flights Adds 'Price Guarantee' for US Flight Bookings, to Offer Refunds if Ticket Prices Fall
  9. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Specifications Tipped; Could Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Leica-Tuned Quad-Camera Setup
  10. ChatGPT Ban in Italy Attracts EU Privacy Regulators From France, Ireland: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.