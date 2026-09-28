The California Governor, Gavin Newsom, has signed AB 2409 into law on September 27, prohibiting covered state and local government officials from launching memecoins and restricting some official tokens launched from January 1, 2027. The California governor's office released an announcement about the signing of the bill, which was part of a package addressing public ethics, crypto crimes, and consumer protection. Newsom stated that “No official should profit off their office,” making a connection to fears of political figures earning income through digital currencies.

New Rules Extend to Certain Digital Asset Service Providers

Assembly Member Avelino Valencia presented Bill AB 2409 on February 20, 2026. Later, California legislators voted for the measure without any form of dissent recorded before passing it on to Newsom. The bill was first passed by the Assembly with a vote of 77-0 in May, followed by the Senate, which passed it 40-0 in August. According to the enrolled statute, a California public official or covered public employee is not allowed to launch a memecoin. Under the statute, public officers comprise both elected and appointed officials at the state and local levels, state legislators, and government board members.

JUST IN: California bans public officials from issuing memecoins



Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a law prohibiting public officials from creating or promoting memecoins tied to their official positions starting January 1, 2027. pic.twitter.com/vwCXA5ktTT — crypto.news (@cryptodotnews) September 27, 2026

However, the employee provision is narrower. This provision applies to state or local government employees who have the authority to make decisions regarding bids or contracts. According to the Act, issuance means making a coin available for purchase, donation, or exchange of value, regardless of its promotion. There is an additional provision that will apply to digital asset service providers for California consumers. As of January 1, 2027, such providers shall not be able to list any memecoin that has been listed since that time by or in collaboration with any federal or California public official.

The district attorneys, city attorneys, and county counsel have the power to implement the prohibition on public officers and covered employees of California. Under the enacted law, they have the same power to seek an injunction and disgorgement when enforcing this provision of the law.

The previous analysis indicated that the bill was based on the California regulations limiting public officials and employees from engaging in conduct that conflicts with their public responsibilities. The Assembly Banking and Finance Committee defined memecoins as digital tokens linked to memes, individuals, events, or other trends on the internet whose valuation is dependent on speculative and communal interest.

Newsom's signature was accompanied by a statement in which he criticised President Donald Trump over his association with the Official Trump memecoin as well as other cryptocurrencies. According to the office of the governor, there was reporting that over one million TRUMP holders had collectively lost $3 billion (roughly Rs. 28,803 crore), whereas Trump has made billions of dollars from it.