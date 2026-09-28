Technology News
English Edition

California Bans Public Officials From Launching Memecoins Under New Law

The law also restricts California crypto platforms from listing certain official-linked memecoins from 2027.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 September 2026 16:23 IST
California Bans Public Officials From Launching Memecoins Under New Law

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

AB 2409 was signed into law by California Governor Gavin Newsom

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • AB 2409 was introduced by Assemblymember Avelino Valencia
  • District and city attorneys can seek injunctions under the law
  • Covered employees include officials involved in government contracts
Advertisement

The California Governor, Gavin Newsom, has signed AB 2409 into law on September 27, prohibiting covered state and local government officials from launching memecoins and restricting some official tokens launched from January 1, 2027. The California governor's office released an announcement about the signing of the bill, which was part of a package addressing public ethics, crypto crimes, and consumer protection. Newsom stated that “No official should profit off their office,” making a connection to fears of political figures earning income through digital currencies. 

New Rules Extend to Certain Digital Asset Service Providers

Assembly Member Avelino Valencia presented Bill AB 2409 on February 20, 2026. Later, California legislators voted for the measure without any form of dissent recorded before passing it on to Newsom. The bill was first passed by the Assembly with a vote of 77-0 in May, followed by the Senate, which passed it 40-0 in August. According to the enrolled statute, a California public official or covered public employee is not allowed to launch a memecoin. Under the statute, public officers comprise both elected and appointed officials at the state and local levels, state legislators, and government board members.

However, the employee provision is narrower. This provision applies to state or local government employees who have the authority to make decisions regarding bids or contracts. According to the Act, issuance means making a coin available for purchase, donation, or exchange of value, regardless of its promotion. There is an additional provision that will apply to digital asset service providers for California consumers. As of January 1, 2027, such providers shall not be able to list any memecoin that has been listed since that time by or in collaboration with any federal or California public official.

The district attorneys, city attorneys, and county counsel have the power to implement the prohibition on public officers and covered employees of California. Under the enacted law, they have the same power to seek an injunction and disgorgement when enforcing this provision of the law. 

The previous analysis indicated that the bill was based on the California regulations limiting public officials and employees from engaging in conduct that conflicts with their public responsibilities. The Assembly Banking and Finance Committee defined memecoins as digital tokens linked to memes, individuals, events, or other trends on the internet whose valuation is dependent on speculative and communal interest.

Newsom's signature was accompanied by a statement in which he criticised President Donald Trump over his association with the Official Trump memecoin as well as other cryptocurrencies. According to the office of the governor, there was reporting that over one million TRUMP holders had collectively lost $3 billion (roughly Rs. 28,803 crore), whereas Trump has made billions of dollars from it. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: crypto memecoin, memecoin market volatility, Crypto Token Listing
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Truecaller Launches Scam Checker to Detect Suspicious Links, Numbers and Messages

Related Stories

California Bans Public Officials From Launching Memecoins Under New Law
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone (4a), (4b) Now Available in New Variants in India: Prices
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Top Early Deals Live Right Now
  3. Oppo F35 Series India Launch Date Announced
  4. Lava Virat Curve 5G Goes on Sale in India Starting Today: Check Price
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: These Motorola Smartphones Confirmed to Get Discounts
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: iPhone 17, iPhone 15 Deals Revealed
  7. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera Design Leaked, But There's Still One Mystery
#Latest Stories
  1. Nvidia Open Agent Safety Platform Launched for In-Silicon AI Agent Security With OpenShell and Sentry
  2. Zano Resumes Chain After Exploit, Restarting at Block 3,833,000
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: iPhone 17 Gets Rs. 19,901 Off, iPhone 15 Also Discounted
  4. Qualcomm Is Working on GPU Drivers That Could Improve PC Games on Android
  5. Qualcomm Could Bring Samsung’s 2nm Process to Future Snapdragon Flagships: Here’s What We Know
  6. Xiaomi 18 and Redmi K100 to Launch Soon as Phones Reportedly Appear on Certification Sites
  7. California Bans Public Officials From Launching Memecoins Under New Law
  8. Truecaller Launches Scam Checker to Detect Suspicious Links, Numbers and Messages
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Google Pixel 11 Series, Pixel 10a Deals and Offers Revealed Ahead of the Sale
  10. Sony Files Patent for PlayStation Controller That Can Accept Contactless Payments to Buy Games
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »