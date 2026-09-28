Qualcomm may be working on a way to make PC gaming on Android more accessible on Snapdragon-powered smartphones. The company's latest flagship chips already offer the hardware needed to run demanding games, but software compatibility remains a key part of running PC titles on mobile devices. A new report indicates that Qualcomm is exploring improvements in this area through its own GPU driver development. The work could mark a significant change for PC game emulation on Android if the technology eventually reaches consumers.

Qualcomm Could Make PC Game Emulation Easier on Snapdragon Phones

According to a video by tech YouTuber Geekerwan, Qualcomm is developing official GPU drivers to improve PC game emulation on Android. The drivers could offer an alternative to community-developed options such as Turnip, which are commonly used with tools including Winlator and GameHub to run Windows and x86 games through translation layers.

Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 at Snapdragon Summit 2026. Both chips feature a 2+6 Oryon CPU configuration, with two Prime cores clocked at up to 5GHz and six Performance cores reaching up to 4GHz. The Extreme model also adds dedicated Adreno Matrix cores for AI features such as super resolution and frame generation. Qualcomm has demonstrated these capabilities with games including Diablo Immortal, War Thunder Mobile and Farming Simulator 26.

The main limitation is software support, as current high-end Snapdragon chips lack native DirectX 12 support. PC game emulation on Android therefore relies on translation layers, while unofficial GPU drivers can help improve compatibility and performance across supported titles.

In a test conducted on a Qualcomm engineering reference smartphone running the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, the YouTuber managed to run Cyberpunk 2077 and Black Myth: Wukong in DirectX 12 mode through a translation layer. Both titles averaged slightly above 30 frames per second in the tests, showing that the chip can run demanding Windows games when the required graphics translation is available.

The YouTuber also reported that Qualcomm is considering GPU drivers with proper DirectX 12 support on Android. Qualcomm has not confirmed whether the reported support will arrive with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series, a future platform, or through driver updates for existing devices. The company also has not announced whether it will release the reported driver work publicly.

If Qualcomm releases the drivers, Android users may need fewer unofficial Turnip drivers when running PC games through translation layers. The move could also provide more consistent compatibility for titles that rely on DirectX 12.