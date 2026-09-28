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Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Google Pixel 11 Series, Pixel 10a Deals and Offers Revealed Ahead of the Sale

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2026 will open to all customers on October 9.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 September 2026 15:38 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Google Pixel 11 Series, Pixel 10a Deals and Offers Revealed Ahead of the Sale

Google's Pixel 11 will get an effective price of Rs. 69,999 during the sale

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Highlights
  • Google Pixel 10a will get an effective price of Rs. 39,999
  • Pixel 11 Pro Fold will cost Rs. 1,70,999 during the sale
  • The Pixel 11 Pro XL will get a sale price of Rs. 1,18,999
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Flipkart has announced Google Pixel deals ahead of the Big Billion Days Sale 2026, with discounts and other offers planned across multiple smartphones. Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2026 will open to all customers on October 9, with Plus, Black and eligible Flipkart Credit Card users getting early access a day earlier. The offers include the recently launched Pixel 11 series and Pixel 10a, with bank discounts, exchange benefits and Supercoins contributing to the effective sale prices. Flipkart has also revealed the discounted prices for select Pixel models ahead of the sale.

Google Pixel deals announced ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

The Google Pixel 11 will be available at an effective price of Rs. 69,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, compared to its launch price of Rs. 89,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The sale price includes a Rs. 12,000 bank discount, a Rs. 6,000 exchange offer, and Rs. 2,000 worth of Supercoins, while no-cost EMI options start at Rs. 5,833 per month. The Pixel 11 is available in Pistachio, Hibiscus, Frost, and Obsidian colourways.

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The Google Pixel 11 Pro can be bought for Rs. 1,03,999 during the sale, down from its launch price of Rs. 1,19,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It comes in Canyon, Fog, and Obsidian colour options.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL, meanwhile, will be listed at Rs. 1,18,999. Notably, Google launched the 12GB RAM and 256GB configuration at Rs. 1,34,999. The phone is available in Canyon, Fog, and Obsidian shades.

Google's Pixel 11 Pro Fold will be available at a sale price of Rs. 1,70,999, down from its Rs. 1,86,999 launch price. It is offered in a single configuration with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, and comes in an Olive finish.

Flipkart has also announced a deal on the Google Pixel 10a. It will be sold at an effective price of Rs. 39,999, compared to its launch price of Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The phone is available in Berry, Fog, Lavender, and Obsidian colours. The offer includes a Rs. 4,000 bank discount and an additional Rs. 4,000 exchange benefit, while no-cost EMI starts at Rs. 6,666 per month.

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Google Pixel 11

Google Pixel 11

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and comfortable design
  • Good camera performance
  • Clean and polished Android 17 experience
  • Seven years of software and security updates
  • Bad
  • No variable refresh rate on the display
  • Gaming performance falls behind rivals
  • Still requires charge at the end of the day
Read detailed Google Pixel 11 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G6
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4985mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Google Pixel 10a

Google Pixel 10a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Minimalist and compact design
  • Bright HDR-certified display
  • Reliable still camera performance
  • Clean UI with handy AI features
  • 7 years of updates
  • Wireless charging
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Thick display borders
  • Average video recording quality
Read detailed Google Pixel 10a review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Google Pixel 11 Pro XL

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning design
  • Fantastic display
  • Magic Capture is genuinely excellent
  • Rambler is one of the best voice-typing tools on Android, full stop
  • Solid cameras
  • 7 years of OS updates
  • Bad
  • More expensive than last year (Pro XL model)
  • Google AI Pro is now bundled for 6 months instead of a full year
  • HiLight is more of a design element than a useful feature, with no third-party app support
  • Not built for serious gaming
  • Wired charging still behind the competition
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Google Tensor G6
Front Camera 42-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5115mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
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Further reading: Google Pixel 11, Google Pixel 11 Pro, Google Pixel 11 Pro XL, Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Google Pixel 10a, Flipkart, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026, Google Pixel deals, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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