Flipkart has announced Google Pixel deals ahead of the Big Billion Days Sale 2026, with discounts and other offers planned across multiple smartphones. Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2026 will open to all customers on October 9, with Plus, Black and eligible Flipkart Credit Card users getting early access a day earlier. The offers include the recently launched Pixel 11 series and Pixel 10a, with bank discounts, exchange benefits and Supercoins contributing to the effective sale prices. Flipkart has also revealed the discounted prices for select Pixel models ahead of the sale.

Google Pixel deals announced ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

The Google Pixel 11 will be available at an effective price of Rs. 69,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, compared to its launch price of Rs. 89,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The sale price includes a Rs. 12,000 bank discount, a Rs. 6,000 exchange offer, and Rs. 2,000 worth of Supercoins, while no-cost EMI options start at Rs. 5,833 per month. The Pixel 11 is available in Pistachio, Hibiscus, Frost, and Obsidian colourways.

The Google Pixel 11 Pro can be bought for Rs. 1,03,999 during the sale, down from its launch price of Rs. 1,19,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It comes in Canyon, Fog, and Obsidian colour options.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL, meanwhile, will be listed at Rs. 1,18,999. Notably, Google launched the 12GB RAM and 256GB configuration at Rs. 1,34,999. The phone is available in Canyon, Fog, and Obsidian shades.

Google's Pixel 11 Pro Fold will be available at a sale price of Rs. 1,70,999, down from its Rs. 1,86,999 launch price. It is offered in a single configuration with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, and comes in an Olive finish.

Flipkart has also announced a deal on the Google Pixel 10a. It will be sold at an effective price of Rs. 39,999, compared to its launch price of Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The phone is available in Berry, Fog, Lavender, and Obsidian colours. The offer includes a Rs. 4,000 bank discount and an additional Rs. 4,000 exchange benefit, while no-cost EMI starts at Rs. 6,666 per month.

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