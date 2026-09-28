Sony has filed a patent for a PlayStation game controller that would allow users to directly make contactless payments through credit cards or payment methods stored on phones. The controller design would be able to read payment information from cards or phones in its vicinity.

The US patent (as spotted by Dexerto) was filed last year by Sony Interactive Entertainment and published this month. Titled “Video game controller-driven information transfer,” it describes a PlayStation controller that can detect a nearby electronic device (a credit card or a phone) within a predetermined distance, read payment method information of the user, and transmit it to the paired PlayStation console.

Patented Controller Features

The patent said that cards or phones could communicate with the controller via either a Near Field Communication (NFC) protocol or Bluetooth. It also describes that upon communicating with a card or a phone, the controller could emit an audio signal from its speaker, or a visual signal from its light emitting unit, or vibrate to let users know that the payment information has been read.

According to the patent, the feature could be used facilitate and manage video game purchases, video game credits, and in-app purchases. It also mentions that the controller could read physical gift cards.

While Sony has filed a patent for a controller that can interface with payment methods, but the device may not see the light of day. However, a next-generation PlayStation controller could come with the feature. Sony updates PlayStation controllers with new features each console generation.

Earlier this year, The PlayStation parent was granted a patent for a button-less game controller that registers touch and gesture inputs. The future controller would come with optical sensors instead of a fixed configuration of thumb sticks and buttons to detect input based on touch, tap, swipe, press, and pinch.