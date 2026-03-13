US President Donald Trump's memecoin project has announced a new exclusive event for top holders of the Official TRUMP token, offering them a chance to attend a conference and gala luncheon with the President at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on April 25. The event is set to welcome the 297 token holders with the largest holdings, as determined by their holdings during a designated eligibility window. Participants will also be required to pass background checks before attending. The announcement comes as the token attempts to recover after recently falling to record lows.

TRUMP Token Jumps After Event for Largest Investors Is Revealed

Following the announcement, the TRUMP memecoin recorded a sharp rise in value. At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency was trading at $3.65 (roughly Rs. 337) as per Coingecko, after gaining more than 28 percent over the past 24 hours, according to market trackers. The token had earlier surged more than 10 percent shortly after the news of the event surfaced, before continuing its upward move later in the day. Despite the rebound, the memecoin remains far below its peak levels seen in early 2025.

According to details shared by the project, the event will also feature several “influential guests,” though organisers have not yet disclosed their identities. Eligibility will reportedly depend on investors' time-weighted holdings of the TRUMP token during the qualifying period. Among the attendees, the top 29 holders may receive additional access to a private reception with the US President during the gathering.

The announcement follows a similar promotional event organised last year for holders of the TRUMP token. At the time, the 220 biggest investors received invites to a private dinner with the US President at his golf club near Washington, DC. The top 25 token holders were also invited to a VIP reception with the president, which set off a flurry of trading as investors tried to climb the leaderboard.

The TRUMP token debuted in January 2025 as a politically themed memecoin on the Solana blockchain, and it quickly caught the crypto market's eye. The asset shot up to over $75 (roughly Rs. 7,000) around Trump's inauguration, only to plummet in the months that followed. Like many memecoins, its price swings have been mostly fuelled by hype, promotions, and social media buzz, rather than any real-world use.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.