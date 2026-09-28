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Qualcomm Could Bring Samsung’s 2nm Process to Future Snapdragon Flagships: Here’s What We Know

Qualcomm has not yet revealed which future Snapdragon processor could be manufactured using Samsung's 2nm process.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 September 2026 16:27 IST
Qualcomm Could Bring Samsung’s 2nm Process to Future Snapdragon Flagships: Here’s What We Know

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

Qualcomm and Samsung already collaborate across several areas of the consumer electronics market

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Highlights
  • Qualcomm is working with Samsung Foundry
  • Qualcomm currently works with multiple semiconductor manufacturing firms
  • Qualcomm recently introduced the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6
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Qualcomm recently introduced the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipsets based on a 2nm manufacturing process. Qualcomm was previously rumoured to use Samsung Foundry for some of its high-end chips. However, new chipsets are not manufactured by Samsung Foundry. Now, the chipmaker reportedly revealed that it is working with Samsung Foundry on future Snapdragon mobile platforms, indicating that some of the upcoming Qualcomm flagship chipsets could be built on Samsung's advanced 2nm process technology.

Qualcomm Evaluating Samsung's 2nm Process

As reported by ZDNET Korea, during a briefing at the Snapdragon Summit 2026, Chris Patrick, Qualcomm's Senior Vice President and Head of Mobile Handsets, offered insights about the company's relationship with Samsung Electronics. The executive reportedly confirmed that " Qualcomm is continuing comprehensive technological cooperation with Samsung Electronics"

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Chris Patrick reportedly said that Qualcomm is conducting an in-depth analysis of Samsung's 2nm process technology to determine how to apply the technology to future products. "Samsung Foundry is a long-standing core partner of Qualcomm and will remain an important partner in the future," he added.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm is also said to be working with Samsung Electronics' Memory Business Unit to prepare for the commercialisation of LPDDR6, a next-generation mobile DRAM.

Qualcomm has not confirmed which specific chipset will be produced using Samsung's process or when such a product could enter mass production. Qualcomm is also currently partnered with TSMC, but the latest report suggests that Samsung Foundry could also remain an important manufacturing partner of the chipmaker.

Qualcomm and Samsung already collaborate for wearables and smart glasses. Samsung's latest smartwatches use Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear Elite platform.

Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 at the Snapdragon Summit last week. The duo are built on a 2nm process and feature Adreno GPUs and Hexagon NPUs. They have Qualcomm's custom Oryon CPU architecture and have a peak clock speed of 5GHz. Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 18 Pro with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6. The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset.

Xiaomi 18 Pro

Xiaomi 18 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.40-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 596x912 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1,120x2,436 pixels
Xiaomi 18 Pro Max

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 2.90-inch
Cover Resolution 596x976 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8500mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1,208x2,624 pixels
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Further reading: Qualcomm, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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