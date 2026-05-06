Bitcoin traded near $81,300 (roughly Rs. 77.4 lakh) on Wednesday, as the cryptocurrency market remained stable amidst continued ETF inflows and sustained long-term investor accumulation. The world's largest cryptocurrency witnessed a 0.76 percent increase in the last 24 hours, based on today's CoinMarketCap data. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $2,300 (roughly Rs. 2.25 lakh), reflecting mixed movement across the broader crypto market. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 77.1 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 2.19 lakh, as per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker.

Analysts noted that steady ETF inflows and continued accumulation by long-term holders are helping stabilise prices, though macroeconomic triggers and limited altcoin participation continue to keep traders cautious.

Several crypto assets showed mixed movement on Wednesday, with most major altcoins mirroring Bitcoin's steady price action. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $634.43 (roughly Rs. 60,370), while Solana (SOL) traded near $87.38 (roughly Rs. 8,315). XRP hovered around $1.42 (roughly Rs. 135), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.115 (roughly Rs. 10.9), indicating selective participation across the market.

ETF Demand and Long-Term Accumulation Support Bitcoin

Breaking down the latest market trends, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said, “Over the past month, long-term investors added more than 330,000 BTC, while spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $1.18 billion (roughly Rs. 11,229 crore) in inflows in just three days. For the rally to continue, Bitcoin needs to stay above the $79,025 (roughly Rs. 75.2 lakh) support level. On the upside, the next major resistance stands near $82,300 (roughly Rs. 78.3 lakh).”

Offering a broader perspective on current market structure, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “Price is facing resistance near the $81,200–$83,000 (roughly Rs. 77.3 lakh–Rs. 79 lakh) zone, while market activity suggests demand is not yet broad-based [...] Investors should avoid chasing near the $81,200–$83,000 (roughly Rs. 77.3 lakh–Rs. 79 lakh) resistance zone. Instead, consider staggered entries closer to the $79,600–$78,900 (roughly Rs. 75.7 lakh–Rs. 75.1 lakh) support range. ETF flows, and upcoming U.S. macro data, are likely to drive the next 3–5 percent move in either direction.”

Commenting on the broader macro setup, the WazirX Market's Desk said, “The Crypto Fear & Greed Index has risen to 50 (neutral) for the first time in over three months. On the macro front, the IMF has warned of a negative outcome for the economy if the Middle East conflict drags on, with an adverse scenario projecting global growth slowing to 2.5 percent in 2026 and inflation rising to 5.4 percent.”

Overall, analysts said the crypto market remains supported by institutional demand and ETF inflows, though macroeconomic uncertainty and limited participation across altcoins are keeping momentum measured. Bitcoin's ability to sustain above the $80,000 (roughly Rs. 76.1 lakh) support zone and move toward the $82,300 (roughly Rs. 78.3 lakh) resistance level will remain central to near-term direction.

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