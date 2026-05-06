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Xiaomi 13 Series Now Eligible for Battery Upgrade Programme in China With Up to 500mAh Increased Capacity

Xiaomi notes that charging times may increase after replacement since the new batteries have larger capacities.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 May 2026 13:58 IST
Xiaomi 13 Series Now Eligible for Battery Upgrade Programme in China With Up to 500mAh Increased Capacity

The Xiaomi 13 Pro was the first smartphone in India to feature a 1-inch camera sensor

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Highlights
  • The programme includes Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and Xiaomi 13 Ultra
  • Pro model gets a capacity bump to a 5,361mAh battery
  • The service is priced at CNY 189, which includes labour charges
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Xiaomi has expanded its battery upgrade programme for select older smartphones in China. Instead of limiting larger batteries to newer smartphones, the company is now offering existing users a way to extend the lifespan of their phones with upgraded battery packs. Consequently, Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and Xiaomi 13 Ultra users are eligible for higher-capacity battery replacements. The service, however, is not entirely free of cost and incurs a charge, along with limited availability.

Xiaomi 13 Series Battery Upgrade Programme Pricing

According to details shared by Xiaomi President Lu Weibing on Weibo, Xiaomi has expanded its paid battery replacement programme to cover all Xiaomi 13 series models. The replacement batteries, notably, offer larger capacities than the ones originally included with the phones.

The standard Xiaomi 13 receives an upgrade from 4,500mAh to 4,850mAh. Meanwhile, users can also replace the 4,820mAh cell on the Xiaomi 13 Pro with a larger 5,361mAh battery. Lastly, Xiaomi 13 Ultra also gets bumped from 5,000mAh to 5,500mAh.

The service is priced at CNY 189 (roughly Rs. 2,600), which includes labour charges. Xiaomi has also hinted that availability may be limited.

The company says there are a few caveats that users should keep in mind before opting for the battery upgrade. To begin with, charging times may increase since the new batteries have larger capacities. Xiaomi also notes that a fully drained handset may need to remain plugged in for 15 to 30 minutes before showing a charging indicator.

Further, users are warned that third-party apps may not display the updated battery capacity correctly after replacement. They are also advised to check official battery details through the Settings app. The phone may temporarily run warmer after installation. Xiaomi says this is due to the system recalibrating itself in the background after the battery replacement.

Xiaomi also says the 13 series handsets may need to be updated to a specific software version before the replacement process can be carried out because of the upgraded batteries differing from the original units in both capacity and charging characteristics.

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Versatile camera setup with impressive features
  • Top-notch display
  • Powerful performance
  • Good battery life, 120W fast charging
  • Smooth software experience
  • Bad
  • On the heavier side
  • No official IP rating in India
  • Software support not as competitive as rivals
Read detailed Xiaomi 13 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4820mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 3200x1440 pixels
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Further reading: Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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