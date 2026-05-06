GoBoult has launched the Mustang GT20 and Mustang GT40 Bluetooth speakers in India as part of its official partnership with Mustang. The new speakers feature metallic race grille designs, leather-textured finishes, RGB lighting, and Mustang-themed detailing, and they bear a striking resemblance to Marshall's portable speakers. Both models support Bluetooth 6.0, TWS pairing, and multiple connectivity options. The GoBoult Mustang GT20 delivers 20W output, while the Mustang GT40 offers 40W sound output with dedicated bass and treble tuning controls.

GoBoult Mustang GT20, Mustang GT40 Price in India, Availability

The GoBoult Mustang GT20 carries a launch price of Rs. 2,999, while its regular selling price is set at Rs. 3,999, the company said in a press release. It is offered in Turbo Ice and Turbo Black colourways.

Meanwhile, the GoBoult Mustang GT40 has been introduced at a launch price of Rs. 3,999, although its retail cost is set at Rs. 5,999. The speaker comes in Apex Black and Oxford White finishes.

Both speakers are currently available for purchase through the official GoBoult website, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and other e-commerce platforms.

GoBoult Mustang GT20, Mustang GT40 Features, Specifications

The GoBoult Mustang GT20 features a 20W stereo sound output, while the Mustang GT40 offers 40W output. Both speakers use dual dynamic drivers and passive bass radiators for enhanced bass and stereo sound. They also support TWS mode, allowing users to pair two speakers together for stereo playback.

The Mustang GT20 includes ignition-inspired shift-stick controls with a Mustang-inspired startup sound, dynamic RGB underbody DRLs, a fuel-gauge style battery indicator, traction-inspired base pads, joystick controls, and hands-free calling support. Meanwhile, the Mustang GT40 gets dedicated metallic knobs for volume, bass, and treble adjustment, along with a leatherette carrying strap and body corner protectors.

Both GoBoult Mustang GT20 and Mustang GT40 speakers support Bluetooth 6.0 with EDR and offer up to 10m of wireless range. They also support USB and TF card playback. The speakers are compatible with smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, tablets, projectors, and other Bluetooth-enabled devices.

GoBoult says the Mustang GT20 delivers up to seven hours of battery life on a single charge, while the Mustang GT40 offers up to six hours of claimed playback time. Both models support Type-C charging. The speakers feature metallic-mesh grilles with Mustang branding and leather-textured finishes. They offer IPX4-rated splash protection.