Realme 16T 5G could be inching towards its launch in India. The Chinese tech brand is yet to confirm the arrival of this new Realme 16 series smartphone, but its promotional material has already surfaced online, showing the possible colour options and design. The Realme 16T 5G is expected to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 8GB onboard RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. The Realme 16T 5G will arrive as a successor to last year's Realme 15T.

Realme 16T Could Debut in at Least Two Colourways

A purported marketing image for the Realme 16T 5G on X leaked by tech blogger Paras Guglani (@passionategkeez), suggests that the handset will launch in India soon. The render shows the phone in blue and red colour options with a square-shaped rear camera module with rounded corners, resembling the design language of Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro+ models.

Realme 16T 5G launching soon in india!!



First Look!



SP: Big battery and selfie camera phone!



This May! #Realme16T #Realme16T5G pic.twitter.com/JqSpmy5BnI — PassionateGeekz.com (@passionategkeez) May 5, 2026

The rear camera unit of the Realme 16T 5g appears to be slightly raised above the flat rear panel. It seems to have dual sensors and an LED flash. The Realme branding is placed on the left side of the back panel. The poster highlights the phone with the tagline 'All-Star Battery. Superstar Portraits', indicating long battery life and enhanced camera performance.

Rumours about the Realme 16T 5G have been plentiful online. It was recently spotted on the Geekbench website with model number Realme RMX5268. The listing showed the phone with Android 16, 8GB RAM and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It is expected to ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It is tipped to be available in Aurora Green, Starlight Black, and Starlight Red shades.

Leaks claimed that the Realme 16T 5G will be sold in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. Other specifications of the phone could be upgrades over the Realme 15T, which was launched in India for a starting price of Rs. 20,999 in September last year. The existing model features a 6.57-inch AMOLED display and has a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max SoC under the hood.