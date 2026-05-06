Poco seems to be gearing up to expand its tablet portfolio. The countdown has begun for the Poco C Pad, which has now appeared at the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website. The listing confirms that the upcoming tablet will come in two colour options. The new model is likely to be a global variant of the REDMI Pad 2 9.7, which was launched last month. The Poco C Pad is expected to run on a Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 chipset.

Poco C Pad Expected to Launch Soon in the US and Other Markets

An unannounced Poco tablet has just hit the US FCC database with model number 2603APC14G, and this model number is believed to be linked to the Poco C Pad. The appearance on the certification website confirms the tablet's arrival in the US and other global markets. It was spotted with FCC ID 2AFZZPC14G.

The US FCC filing indicates that the Poco C Pad will support 18W charging, but it's currently unclear whether the tablet will ship with a charger in the box. It is likely to be available in Pantone Cool Gray and Pantone Red colour options.

The model number and US FCC listing hints that the Poco C Pad could be a rebranded version of the recently launched Redmi Pad 2 9.7 4G. Pricing for that tablet started at MYR 549 (about Rs. 13,000) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

The Redmi Pad 2 9.7 4G has Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 and features a 9.7-inch 2K (2,048 x 1,280 pixels) display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate. It runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 chipset alongside 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

On the rear, the Redmi Pad 2 9.7 has a single 8-megapixel camera. It sports a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It carries a 7,600mAh battery with support for 18W wired fast charging.