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Honor Play 80 Plus Launched With 7,500mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Honor Play 80 Plus is currently available for pre-order in Aquamarine, Floating Gold, and Inkstone Black colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 May 2026 17:37 IST
Honor Play 80 Plus Launched With 7,500mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Play 80 Plus features a 5-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Honor Play 80 Plus supports 45W wired fast charging
  • Honor Play 80 Plus features a Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset
  • Honor Play 80 Plus is offered in five storage variants
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Honor Play 80 Plus was launched in China on May 5 as the latest addition to the tech firm's budget Play 80 lineup. The handset is currently on pre-order in the country in three colourways and four storage configurations. The new Honor Play 80 Plus is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 4 chipset. The handset ships with Honor's latest MagicOS 10 user interface. It carries a single rear camera unit, housed inside a pill-shaped camera module. Moreover, the Honor Play 80 Plus boasts a 7,500mAh battery. The phone also features support for 45W wired fast charging.

Honor Play 80 Plus Price, Availability

The price of the Honor Play 80 Plus starts at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the base variant featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the company has yet to reveal the prices of the higher-end 6GB + 256GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.

Honor's new handset is currently available for pre-order via the Honor China online store. The Honor Play 80 Plus is offered in Aquamarine, Floating Gold, and Inkstone Black (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Honor Play 80 Plus Specifications, Features

The Honor Play 80 Plus is a dual SIM handset that runs on Honor's latest Android 16-based MagicOS 10. It sports a 6.61-inch (720 x 1,604 pixels) TFT LCD touchscreen, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 1,010 nits peak brightness, 16.7 million colours, 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 85 percent NTSC colour gamut.

Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.3GHz, powers the new Honor Play 80 Plus, along with an Adreno 613 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Honor Play 80 Plus carries a single 13-megapixel camera on the back with an f/1.8 aperture. The smartphone also sports a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls. The handset also boasts a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

The new Honor Play 80 Plus is backed by a 7,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, a proximity sensor, an e-compass, and a gravity sensor. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and Galileo for connectivity. It measures 163.9x75.9x8.29mm and weighs about 205g.

Honor Play 80 Plus

Honor Play 80 Plus

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.61-inch
Processor Snapdragon 4 Gen 4
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
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Further reading: Honor Play 80 Plus, Honor, Honor Play 80 Plus Price, Honor Play 80 Plus Launch, Honor Play 80 Plus Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Honor Play 80 Plus Launched With 7,500mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
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