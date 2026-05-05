Honor Play 80 Plus was launched in China on May 5 as the latest addition to the tech firm's budget Play 80 lineup. The handset is currently on pre-order in the country in three colourways and four storage configurations. The new Honor Play 80 Plus is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 4 chipset. The handset ships with Honor's latest MagicOS 10 user interface. It carries a single rear camera unit, housed inside a pill-shaped camera module. Moreover, the Honor Play 80 Plus boasts a 7,500mAh battery. The phone also features support for 45W wired fast charging.

Honor Play 80 Plus Price, Availability

The price of the Honor Play 80 Plus starts at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the base variant featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the company has yet to reveal the prices of the higher-end 6GB + 256GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.

Honor's new handset is currently available for pre-order via the Honor China online store. The Honor Play 80 Plus is offered in Aquamarine, Floating Gold, and Inkstone Black (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Honor Play 80 Plus Specifications, Features

The Honor Play 80 Plus is a dual SIM handset that runs on Honor's latest Android 16-based MagicOS 10. It sports a 6.61-inch (720 x 1,604 pixels) TFT LCD touchscreen, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 1,010 nits peak brightness, 16.7 million colours, 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 85 percent NTSC colour gamut.

Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.3GHz, powers the new Honor Play 80 Plus, along with an Adreno 613 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Honor Play 80 Plus carries a single 13-megapixel camera on the back with an f/1.8 aperture. The smartphone also sports a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls. The handset also boasts a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

The new Honor Play 80 Plus is backed by a 7,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, a proximity sensor, an e-compass, and a gravity sensor. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and Galileo for connectivity. It measures 163.9x75.9x8.29mm and weighs about 205g.