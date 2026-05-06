Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 was launched in India and other global markets in July last year, during the company's Galaxy Unpacked event. The wearable is currently the South Korean tech conglomerate's flagship numbered series smartwatch. Now, the company appears to be gearing up to unveil the successor to last year's Galaxy Watch 8, as the “Galaxy Watch 9 range” moniker has appeared on the company's website in select global markets. Previously, the smartwatch was also spotted on a certification website, along with the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, hinting at an imminent arrival.

Samsung Canada Website Accidentally Lists Unreleased Galaxy Watch 9

On Samsung's website in Canada, the “Galaxy Watch 9 range” moniker has appeared, seemingly confirming its launch in select global markets, first spotted by SammyGuru. The name appears twice on the website, under the list of smartwatches eligible to receive OS updates, while appearing “in the service provider's device assessment software or tool” on the English and French Galaxy trade-in pages. However, the listing does not reveal any other details about the upcoming smartwatch, apart from its marketing name.

The "Galaxy Watch 9 range" appears on the Samsung website.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Samsung

This comes soon after the purported Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 was reportedly spotted on the IMEI certification database with the model number SM-L345U. The wearable was spotted along with the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, which was listed with the model number SM-L716U.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 is expected to succeed last year's Galaxy Watch 8, which was launched in India in July 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 35,999 for the Bluetooth-only 40mm and 44mm size variants, respectively. To recap, the smartwatch sports up to a 1.47-inch (480×480 pixels) Super AMOLED display, offering 327 ppi pixel density and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness.

Samsung's proprietary Exynos W1000 chipset powers the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, along with 32GB of onboard storage and 2GB of RAM. The smartwatch is backed by up to a 435mAh battery, while weighing about 34g. It also features heart rate monitoring, electrocardiogram (ECG) tracking, sleep analysis, stress monitoring, and AGES Index monitoring, along with fall detection, body composition tracking, and blood pressure monitoring.

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