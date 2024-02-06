Technology News

Nothing Phone 2a Render Leaks Online; Shows Glyph-Less Design, Revamped Camera Island

Nothing Phone 2a seems to have a dual rear camera unit.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 February 2024 09:38 IST
Nothing Phone 2a Render Leaks Online; Shows Glyph-Less Design, Revamped Camera Island

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 2a is expected to go official during MWC 2023

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2a may scrap the company's iconic feature
  • This would be the first smartphone from Nothing that ditches Glyph design
  • Nothing Phone 2a could run on MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC
Nothing, the Carl Pei-led UK startup is all set to unveil the Nothing Phone 2a in India soon. Ahead of the official release, a leaked render of the handset has surfaced online suggesting some key design details. The Nothing Phone 2a could get a revamped back panel that may not include the Glyph Interface. Nothing's Phone 1 and Phone 2 smartphones feature the customisable Glyph Interface on the rear. This LED-filled array can light up during calls and notifications.

The alleged render of the Nothing Phone 2a was shared by tipster Steve H.McFly (@onleaks), in collaboration with Smartprix. The render displays the handset from the back and shows a revamped rear panel in a white finish and it doesn't seem to have the Glyph interface, Nothing's customisable LED array. This would be the first smartphone from the brand to omit the Glyph interface. However, it does appear to have a transparent rear panel.

phone 2a nothing smartprix onleaks Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a
Photo Credit: Smartprix/ @OnLeaks

 

Further, the Nothing Phone 2a appears to have a different camera layout than the Phone 1 and Phone 2. Two camera lenses are seen vertically arranged in the top-left corner. Nothing branding and regulatory icons are placed in the bottom line.

The lack of a Glyph interface and camera arrangements could differentiate the Phone 2a from the Nothing Phone 1 and Phone 2.

Nothing Phone 2a is expected to go official during the Mobile Word Congress (MWC) 2024 later this month. The handset is codenamed Aerodactyl and could debut as a mid-ranger. It will be sold via Flipkart in India and is confirmed to leverage some of the features of last year's Nothing Phone 2. The phone is said to deliver an upgraded experience compared to the Nothing Phone 1.

Over the past few weeks, we have uncovered most of the major features coming our way with Nothing Phone 2a. It is likely to get Android 13, a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC under the hood. The rear camera setup is said to comprise a 50-megapixel Samsung GN9 sensor and a 50-megapixel JN1 camera. It could get a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 front camera. It is said to be available in black and white shades.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 2a, Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Phone 2, Nothing
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
