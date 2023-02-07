Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • GTA 6 Leak Did Not Affect Business, but Was an ‘Emotional Matter’, Says Take Two CEO

GTA 6 Leak Did Not Affect Business, but Was an ‘Emotional Matter’, Says Take-Two CEO

Take-Two Interactive missed its target in its latest quarterly earnings report.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 February 2023 17:36 IST
GTA 6 Leak Did Not Affect Business, but Was an ‘Emotional Matter’, Says Take-Two CEO

Photo Credit: Take-Two Interactive

Grand Theft Auto V initially released in 2013.

Highlights
  • GTA 5 has now sold 175 million copies
  • Test build footage from GTA 6 leaked last year
  • There is no release date for GTA 6 yet

The eighth main entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is perhaps the most awaited game in the history of games. It has been nearly a decade since Grand Theft Auto V initially released on consoles, now two generations old. Rockstar Games have already confirmed they are hard at work on GTA 6, but there's no word on a release date. Last year, eagerly waiting fans got an unauthorised look at the upcoming game when a leak revealed in-development footage from the next GTA. The leak, which included gameplay, characters, and the open world setting from GTA 6, sparked concerns about the impact it could have on the game's publishers. Right around the time for its latest earnings report, which fell slightly short of its target, Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive have said the leak did not adversely affect its business.

Speaking to IGN, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said the leak was an “emotional matter” and not a business one. “"We take leaks very seriously indeed and they disappoint all of us, it's really frustrating and upsetting to the team," Zelnick said. "However, as a business matter we're not affected. But as a personal matter and an emotional matter, our teams are affected."

Last year in September, Rockstar Games suffered a massive leak, which revealed in-development gameplay footage from GTA 6. The leak, which popped up on a popular GTA forum, consisted of over 90 videos showing two playable characters, Lucia and Jason, all but confirming that the next Grand Theft Auto will have a female protagonist.

Videos from the leak went viral on multiple social media platforms as Take-Two Interactive started filing copyright claims to take the footage down. At the time, Rockstar issued a statement saying they were “extremely disappointed” to have any details of their next game shared in that manner.

Earlier last year, after years of speculation Rockstar Games finally revealed that they working on the next main instalment of GTA. “We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway,” the studio said in an online post last February.

Years after release, GTA 5 remains as lucrative as ever, with the game still selling like hot cakes. According to the IGN report, the game has sold a total of 175 million copies after last quarter's sales.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: GTA6, Grand Theft Auto 6, GTA, GTA 5, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Realme GT Neo 5 Could Launch Globally as the Realme GT 3, Box Packaging Design Leaked
Featured video of the day
Exciting Mobile Games in 2023
GTA 6 Leak Did Not Affect Business, but Was an ‘Emotional Matter’, Says Take-Two CEO
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Is Rolling Out Its True 5G Services in These 10 Cities
  2. Google Pixel February Update Rolling Out: What's New
  3. Google Announces ChatGPT Rival Bard, Releases AI Service to Early Testers
  4. Motorola Partners With Vi to Offer 5G; These Phones Will Get the Service
  5. iPhone 14 Series Gets Discounts of Up to Rs. 12,195: See Offers
  6. Realme GT Neo 5 Display, Camera Features Revealed Ahead of Launch
  7. Vivo Y100 5G Price in India, Specifications, Launch Timeline Tipped
  8. This is When the Nothing Phone 2 May Release
  9. iQoo Neo 7 5G Indian Variant's AnTuTu Score Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. OnePlus Ace 2 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. CoinDCX Taps Sridhar Govardhan to Oversee Cybersecurity Readiness as CISO
  2. GTA 6 Leak Did Not Affect Business, but Was an ‘Emotional Matter’, Says Take-Two CEO
  3. Realme GT Neo 5 Could Launch Globally as the Realme GT 3, Box Packaging Design Leaked
  4. Mudrex ‘Satoshi School’ to Spread Awareness About Crypto, Web3 and Blockchain Technologies Launched
  5. OnePlus Ace 2 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 100W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Jio Extends 5G Network to 10 Cities Across 8 States, Service Now Live in 236 Cities
  7. Realme X7 Max 5G Android 13-Based Realme UI 4.0 Stable Update Rolling Out to Users: Details
  8. Twitter Update for iOS, Android to Remember Choice of Recommended or Chronological Feed
  9. Realme V30, Realme V30T Listed on Official Site Ahead of Launch: Price, Specifications
  10. Motorola Partners With Vi to Offer 5G Services on All Compatible Phones in India: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.