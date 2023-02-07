Mudrex, a crypto investment platform, on Tuesday launched a free online Web3 educational platform called Satoshi School. The Bengaluru-based crypto company aims to spread awareness around development and usage of crypto assets and other aspects of the Web3 world. The courses that would be offered via this platform are targetted towards adolescents and individuals. The name of this school is inspired by Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous founder of Bitcoin whose identity remains a mystery since 2009, when he is said to have founded the world's most popular cryptocurrency.

The platform will allow enrolled users to access an array of educational resources including interactive quizzes, analogies, and summaries of crypto and Web3-related services. Upon completing the courses, Mudrex says it will grant certificates stating that the holder had learned about building, understanding, and working around Web3 and crypto technologies, that could give them a leverage in job searches.

“The cryptocurrency industry is growing at an unprecedented pace, and it's crucial that individuals stay ahead of the curve by acquiring the necessary knowledge and skills. Satoshi School provides a comprehensive platform for learning about cryptocurrency and Web3,” said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of Mudrex.

Despite India's reluctance to experiment extensively with the crypto sector, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has time and again spoken about India's intentions to further development of blockchain technology.

As per the Finance Minister, the blockchain technology offers immense possibilities and that people already involved in the Web3 ecosystem should not think that the government was inward-looking and against technology.

With the Satoshi School, Mudrex aims to stir conversations around the potential use cases of blockchain technology. “Our goal is to empower people to make informed decisions and confidently participate in the exciting crypto and blockchain industry,” Patel noted.

India witnessed an explosion in terms of crypto curiosity in the last two years. The nation, under its G20 presidency, is working with other nations as well as the IMF to draft crypto rules to govern the sector at the international level.

Meanwhile, the government has already begun tapping the blockchain industry. In January this year, NITI Aayog, India's government-backed think tank launched a blockchain module to help local developers explore the potential of the sector with experimental use-cases and trial and error.

