Technology News

Mudrex ‘Satoshi School’ to Spread Awareness About Crypto, Web3 and Blockchain Technologies Launched

Mudrex's ‘Satoshi School’ is inspired by Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous founder of Bitcoin.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 February 2023 16:54 IST
Mudrex ‘Satoshi School’ to Spread Awareness About Crypto, Web3 and Blockchain Technologies Launched

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Darshak Pandya

Indian firms have been exploring ways to tap into the blockchain industry

Highlights
  • India is working on crypto rules
  • Web3 community members are expanding such initiatives in India
  • The aim is to educate young Indian developers in crypto and Web3

Mudrex, a crypto investment platform, on Tuesday launched a free online Web3 educational platform called Satoshi School. The Bengaluru-based crypto company aims to spread awareness around development and usage of crypto assets and other aspects of the Web3 world. The courses that would be offered via this platform are targetted towards adolescents and individuals. The name of this school is inspired by Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous founder of Bitcoin whose identity remains a mystery since 2009, when he is said to have founded the world's most popular cryptocurrency.

The platform will allow enrolled users to access an array of educational resources including interactive quizzes, analogies, and summaries of crypto and Web3-related services. Upon completing the courses, Mudrex says it will grant certificates stating that the holder had learned about building, understanding, and working around Web3 and crypto technologies, that could give them a leverage in job searches.

“The cryptocurrency industry is growing at an unprecedented pace, and it's crucial that individuals stay ahead of the curve by acquiring the necessary knowledge and skills. Satoshi School provides a comprehensive platform for learning about cryptocurrency and Web3,” said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of Mudrex.

Despite India's reluctance to experiment extensively with the crypto sector, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has time and again spoken about India's intentions to further development of blockchain technology.

As per the Finance Minister, the blockchain technology offers immense possibilities and that people already involved in the Web3 ecosystem should not think that the government was inward-looking and against technology.

With the Satoshi School, Mudrex aims to stir conversations around the potential use cases of blockchain technology. “Our goal is to empower people to make informed decisions and confidently participate in the exciting crypto and blockchain industry,” Patel noted.

India witnessed an explosion in terms of crypto curiosity in the last two years. The nation, under its G20 presidency, is working with other nations as well as the IMF to draft crypto rules to govern the sector at the international level.

Meanwhile, the government has already begun tapping the blockchain industry. In January this year, NITI Aayog, India's government-backed think tank launched a blockchain module to help local developers explore the potential of the sector with experimental use-cases and trial and error.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Satoshi School, Mudrex, Web3, Blockchain
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Jio Extends 5G Network to 10 Cities Across 8 States, Service Now Live in 236 Cities
Featured video of the day
A Sneak Peek at Asus and Samsung's 2023 Laptops

Related Stories

Mudrex ‘Satoshi School’ to Spread Awareness About Crypto, Web3 and Blockchain Technologies Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Is Rolling Out Its True 5G Services in These 10 Cities
  2. Google Pixel February Update Rolling Out: What's New
  3. Google Announces ChatGPT Rival Bard, Releases AI Service to Early Testers
  4. Motorola Partners With Vi to Offer 5G; These Phones Will Get the Service
  5. iPhone 14 Series Gets Discounts of Up to Rs. 12,195: See Offers
  6. Realme GT Neo 5 Display, Camera Features Revealed Ahead of Launch
  7. Vivo Y100 5G Price in India, Specifications, Launch Timeline Tipped
  8. This is When the Nothing Phone 2 May Release
  9. iQoo Neo 7 5G Indian Variant's AnTuTu Score Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. OnePlus Ace 2 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. CoinDCX Taps Sridhar Govardhan to Oversee Cybersecurity Readiness as CISO
  2. GTA 6 Leak Did Not Affect Business, but Was an ‘Emotional Matter’, Says Take-Two CEO
  3. Realme GT Neo 5 Could Launch Globally as the Realme GT 3, Box Packaging Design Leaked
  4. Mudrex ‘Satoshi School’ to Spread Awareness About Crypto, Web3 and Blockchain Technologies Launched
  5. OnePlus Ace 2 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 100W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Jio Extends 5G Network to 10 Cities Across 8 States, Service Now Live in 236 Cities
  7. Realme X7 Max 5G Android 13-Based Realme UI 4.0 Stable Update Rolling Out to Users: Details
  8. Twitter Update for iOS, Android to Remember Choice of Recommended or Chronological Feed
  9. Realme V30, Realme V30T Listed on Official Site Ahead of Launch: Price, Specifications
  10. Motorola Partners With Vi to Offer 5G Services on All Compatible Phones in India: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.