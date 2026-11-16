The South Korean crypto exchange platform Coinone has reported that its outsourced service providers experienced a leak of client data, which included passwords, identification numbers, and cryptocurrency wallet addresses. According to Coinone's announcement released on Sunday, an external attacker managed to gain access to the servers managed by MetaM, the entity responsible for dealing with customer inquiries, at approximately 4 a.m. local time on November 12. Coinone found out about the attack at about 9:20 a.m. on that day, after receiving a report from the contractor.

MetaM Reports Unauthorised Access to Customer Support Records

It was stated in the exchange that there was a breach of information supplied by customers through phone and Internet consultations. Those customers who did not contact the support service were not affected, but the number of people whose information was leaked is unknown. Information that may be at risk comprises names, phone numbers, e-mail addresses, dates of birth, and bank account numbers. Passwords, South Korean resident registration numbers, identity card issue dates, home addresses, cryptocurrency wallet addresses, and transaction IDs were also listed.

The information that could have been revealed by the hackers might differ because of what was shared by each client during the previous consultations with Coinone. It is yet to be seen whether all categories were indeed compromised for all the customers. The exchange will either try to contact its customers individually or will launch a separate service for them to learn whether their personal data was stolen. It is still unknown how much of their data was stolen by the attackers and to what extent the information from MetaM's systems was compromised.

In another disclosure by MetaM on November 14, the company stated that it noticed some suspicious behavior after the customer service went offline at 6:03 a.m. on November 12, as stated in Yonhap news. Evidence showed that telephone numbers and consultation chats were illegally accessed or deleted from the affected systems.

On November 13, MetaM made its report to the Korea Internet & Security Agency concerning the incident. It isolated the hacked or potentially hacked servers, blacklisted suspicious IP addresses, and recruited cybersecurity experts to study the hack.

Even after the leak of customer data, Coinone assured that its basic cryptocurrency framework was kept separate from the customer support servers of MetaM. The exchange claimed that it had found “no evidence of a direct intrusion” into its accounts, trading, or cryptocurrency wallet systems, as per its statement dated November 15. It is still investigating the incident along with the contractor and security experts.

The Coinone breach follows several cybersecurity incidents involving South Korean financial institutions. In October, four financial and cryptocurrency firms have experienced data security breaches with the details of customers and internal business information, namely Coinbase, Bithumb, Mirae Asset Global Investments, and Daishin Securities. As per the report by Reuters, three of those attacks took place in South Korea on October 28.