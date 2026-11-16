Bitcoin was trading at Rs. 60.7 lakh on Monday as cryptocurrency markets continued to face pressure from weakening institutional demand, contracting liquidity, and expectations of a December Federal Reserve rate hike. Ethereum (ETH) was priced at Rs. 1.7 lakh, while major altcoins recorded mixed movements. Market participants said sustained selling by mid-sized Bitcoin holders, continued withdrawals from US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and cautious investor sentiment had limited the cryptocurrency's recovery. According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin traded at $64,500 (roughly Rs. 60.6 lakh), while Ethereum was priced at $1,800 (roughly Rs. 1.69 lakh).

The world's largest cryptocurrency fell 13.1 percent in the last week, according to the Gadgets 360 price tracker. However, the rebound remained fragile as US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded approximately $2.35 billion (roughly Rs. 22,109 crore) in net outflows across the first ten completed November sessions through November 13. Overall apparent Bitcoin demand had turned negative by approximately 284,000 BTC over the previous 30 days.

Major Altcoins Record Mixed Movements as Bitcoin Attempts Recovery

Binance Coin (BNB) was priced at $590 (roughly Rs. 55,400), while Solana (SOL) traded at $70.8 (roughly Rs. 6,500). XRP was priced at $0.9556 (roughly Rs. 89.3), while Dogecoin (DOGE) traded at $0.058 (roughly Rs. 5.6).

Whale Activity Keeps Market Recovery in Focus

Discussing Bitcoin's weak demand, selling pressure from mid-sized holders and the cryptocurrency's technical outlook, CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “Soft demand is the main force weighing on Bitcoin. US spot Bitcoin ETFs keep registering outflows, and overall apparent demand has turned deeply negative at roughly -284,000 BTC over the last 30 days. Mid-sized wallets (10–1,000 BTC) have been net sellers, unloading about 65,000 BTC, more than the 47,000 BTC that large whales absorbed. Technically, the picture stays bearish, with prices trading beneath every major moving average and the MACD remaining in negative territory.”

Highlighting the broader cryptocurrency market movement, Ethereum's performance and selling pressure on XRP, Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX, said, “Ethereum's relatively stronger performance indicates greater buying momentum compared to Bitcoin during the current session. Bitcoin continues to remain the dominant asset in the market, with a market capitalisation of $1.31 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,23,284 crore), while Ethereum holds a market capitalisation of $223.02 billion (roughly Rs. 20,981 crore) [...] According to CoinGlass data, long liquidations accounted for nearly 91 percent of total liquidations at $43.17 million (roughly Rs. 40.62 crore) over the last 24 hours, while open interest declined 5.53 percent to $2.03 billion (roughly Rs. 1,910 crore), reflecting traders unwinding their positions.”

Commenting on Bitcoin's recovery, institutional investment activity and weakness across the broader cryptocurrency market, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “The rebound remains fragile as institutional demand continues to weaken. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded approximately $2.35 billion (roughly Rs. 22,116 crore) in net outflows across the first ten completed November sessions through November 13 [...] Investors should treat this rebound cautiously. Avoid excessive leverage and consider staggered purchases rather than committing capital at once. Watch ETF flows and Bitcoin's ability to sustain a move above $68,600 (roughly Rs. 64.5 lakh) before increasing exposure.”

Overall, analysts said Bitcoin's ability to move above $68,600 (roughly Rs. 64.5 lakh) will be important for improving its near-term outlook, while the $60,000-$62,000 (roughly Rs. 56.4 lakh-Rs. 58.3 lakh) range remains important for leveraged positions and potential liquidation pressure.