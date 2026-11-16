WhatsApp is said to be testing further refinements of Apple's Liquid Glass design language for the messaging app. According to a feature tracker, the latest beta update of WhatsApp for iOS focuses on two key areas that had yet to receive the refreshed interface. The messaging app is reportedly enhancing Liquid Glass elements in the chat info screen and the drawing editor, introducing glass-like elements to the action buttons and editing toolbar.

Liquid Glass Refinements on WhatsApp

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, the changes were spotted in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 26.45.10.70. The update is said to be available through Apple's TestFlight programme. The changes, currently available to some beta testers, introduce the Liquid Glass design to the chat info screen and the drawing editor.

Liquid Glass refinements spotted in WhatsApp beta for iOS

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

When users open the information screen for an individual contact or group, WhatsApp displays a set of action buttons below the name. These buttons are reportedly receiving a Liquid Glass makeover, and users could see a translucent appearance that allows elements of the content behind them to remain visible. The feature tracker claims that the buttons have a glass-like finish.

Updates to the toolbar in the drawing editor are also said to be in development. WABetaInfo says that it now supports Liquid Glass design, with its controls featuring the same translucent appearance that allows the content behind them to show through.

The changes, however, are cosmetic and do not alter any functionality of the messaging app.

WhatsApp, notably, has been updating its iOS interface since Apple introduced Liquid Glass with iOS 26. The latest beta update attempts to bring a more cohesive experience throughout the app.

According to WABetaInfo, the redesigned chat info screen and drawing editor are available to some users who install the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS through TestFlight. The changes are also said to be rolling out to some users on the latest version of the app available through the App Store.

However, the rollout is gradual, so updating WhatsApp may not be enough to access the refreshed interface immediately. Users who do not see the changes yet will have to wait for the rollout to reach their accounts.