Lenovo Googlebook 15 was announced in select global markets earlier this year, in September. The laptop is part of Google's new lineup, which builds on the Chromebook models. Along with Lenovo, other OEMs, like Asus, Acer, HP, and Dell, also unveiled their Googlebook laptops, which run the new Googlebook OS. Now, it appears that Lenovo has started working on another Googlebook model, which could be marketed as the Lenovo Googlebook Duet 13. The launch timeline and the purported renders of the laptop have surfaced online, hinting at its design. It is expected to succeed the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 13 Chromebook lineup.

Lenovo Googlebook Duet 13 Launch Timeline, Design (Expected)

Tipster Evan Blass (@evanblass), in a post on the microblogging platform X, has shared that the tech firm has started working on its second Googlebook model. The rumoured Lenovo Googlebook Duet 13 will reportedly be launched in select global markets in January 2027, which is more than a month away. The leaker has also shared the purported renders of the Lenovo Googlebook Duet 13, revealing the laptop's design. It appears in a white colourway.

Lenovo Googlebook Duet 13, launching in January. https://t.co/4DIv2qxSq2 — Evan Blass (@_evanblass_) November 15, 2026

Further, the Lenovo Googlebook Duet 13 is shown to feature a flat rear panel, with a single rear camera system placed in the top-left corner. Under the camera sensor, the laptop is shown to sport the Glowbar, a multi-colour light bar found on all Googlebook models. On other Googlebook series devices, the Glowbar lights up when a user is using Gemini. The Lenovo Googlebook Duet 13 might also ship with the Googlebook OS, the same as other models.

The rumoured Lenovo Googlebook Duet 13 appears with a white folio case, with an integrated keyboard. The keyboard could be held in place with magnets and might allow users to detach it, depending on their usage. The Lenovo Googlebook Duet 13 is expected to ship with stylus support. The power button could be placed in the top-right corner, while the volume controls appear in the top-left corner of the mid-frame. The detachable keyboard might also feature a touchpad.

Lastly, the Lenovo Googlebook Duet 13 is expected to feature a USB Type-C port and speaker grilles on the left side. The folio case might feature a kickstand. It will arrive as the second Googlebook model from the company, months after the launch of the Lenovo Googlebook 15 in September. To recap, the laptop is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, along with the Google Titan C2 Security Chip and a 50 TOPS NPU. The Googlebook model also features a 15.3-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen and a backlit keyboard.