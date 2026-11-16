Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to be launched early next year. The next-generation flagship Galaxy S series phone will reportedly be accompanied by the Galaxy S27 Pro, the fourth addition to the lineup. Recently, an image of the dummy units of the two handsets surfaced online. Now, a leaker has shared another image of the rear camera module of the Ultra and Pro models, claiming that both phones are confirmed to feature a redesigned horizontal deco. Moreover, the handsets are expected to feature a triple rear camera unit, unlike the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which gets a quad camera system.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro Design (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has shared a purported image of the back panel of the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro. The image shows that Samsung will be abandoning its signature vertical camera layout for the two phones, equipping the models with a horizontal camera island. The leaker claims that the redesigned element is confirmed to appear next year.

100% sure this is the real design for the Galaxy S27 Pro and S27 Ultra https://t.co/hXF0g1QViN — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) November 15, 2026

On top of this, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro are shown to feature a triple rear camera system. If this is true, it would be a downgrade from the quad camera unit on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is led by a 200-megapixel primary shooter. However, the next-generation Ultra model will continue to sport four cutouts, where the fourth cutout might house the LED flash. A secondary microphone could be placed between the third sensor and the LED flash.

The design changes are in line with a recent leak, which shared an image of the dummy units of the Galaxy S27 series, showing a similar horizontal rear camera module. The phones are said to retain a flat panel, too. However, the standard and Plus models will reportedly feature the same vertically aligned triple rear camera setup as their predecessors. The Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro could look identical. However, the Pro model could be equipped with a smaller display. The power button and volume controls could be placed on the right side of the handsets, while a USB Type-C port might appear on the bottom.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to be equipped with a custom octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 for Galaxy chipset from Qualcomm. It might feature a 200-megapixel main rear camera with a Samsung S5KHP6 sensor, along with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with either a Samsung S5KJN3 or Sony IMX855 sensor and a Sony IMX855 or Samsung S5KJN3 telephoto sensor with up to 5x optical zoom. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming months.