Grand Theft Auto 6 has reportedly generated over $1 billion in revenue from pre-orders alone. The open world crime title, set to launch later this week, is said to have sold over 12 million copies across PS5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles.

That's according to market research firm Sensor Tower. According to the company's GTA 6 sales tracker, pre-order revenue for the title has reached $1.18 billion (roughly Rs. 11,078 crore). The game is estimated to have sold 12.13 million copies on current-gen consoles.

According to the firm's data, PS5 pre-orders account for 75 percent of the sales—9.08 million copies generating $880 million. Xbox Series S/X pre-orders reportedly stand at 3.06 million copies, generating $296 million in revenue.

For comparison, Grand Theft Auto 5 reached $1 billion in revenue in its first three days of launch. Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to break records and become the biggest entertainment launch in history.

While Rockstar Games has not announced official pre-order numbers, Sony and Microsoft have confirmed that GTA 6 is the most pre-ordered game in the history of PlayStation and Xbox storefronts.

GTA 6 Pre-Orders Exceed Expectations

Last week, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said GTA 6 pre-orders were tracking “far in excess” of the company's initial expectations.

“Pre orders for Grand Theft Auto VI are tracking far in excess of our initial expectations, and we know that the numbers will speak for themselves soon enough,” the Take Two boss said in his prepared remarks during the company's second-quarter fiscal year 2027 earnings call.

In July, market research firm Newzoo claimed that based on first-week pre-order sales, GTA 6 was on track to make a record $3.3 billion to $5.2 billion (roughly Rs. 31,799 crore to Rs. 50,108 crore) in cumulative global sales by the end of its launch week.

Sales of the open world title are also expected to receive a major boost next year. The game's PC version and its multiplayer component, Grand Theft Auto Online, are reportedly coming in 2027.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is available to pre-order on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The game is also now available to pre-load on consoles ahead of its November 19 launch. GTA 6 will take up to 212GB of storage space depending on the console.