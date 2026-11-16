Samsung Galaxy A18 4G has been launched in Singapore. The Galaxy A series smartphone was launched in Europe in September this year, and the Singapore variant features a different processor compared to the European variant. The Galaxy A18 4G features a 6.7-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It has an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance. The Galaxy A18 4G features a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A18 4G Price

The Samsung Galaxy A18 4G is priced at SGD 328 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in Singapore. The handset is offered in Black, Light Blue and Silver colours.

Customers in Singapore can purchase the smartphone through Samsung's official website, Samsung Experience Stores and the Samsung Shop app. It is also available through Lazada, Shopee, TikTok and other retail outlets. As a launch offer, Samsung is offering a complimentary 25W Power Adapter for shoppers who purchase via Samsung Experience Stores or Consumer Electronics and IT stores until December 08, 2026.

Samsung Galaxy A18 4G Specifications

The Singapore variant Samsung Galaxy A18 4G runs on MediaTek's Helio G99+ chipset, while the European version is equipped with Samsung's Exynos 1610 chipset. The Singapore version has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The European variant has 256GB storage. Both versions support storage expansion through a microSD card of up to 2TB. Apart from the chipset and storage, both variants share similar hardware.

The Galaxy A18 4G comes with Android 17-based One UI 9. It is confirmed to get up to six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates. It features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity U display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating.

For optics, the Galaxy A18 4G has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, it features a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. Sensors available include an accelerometer, gyrosensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, and virtual proximity sensor. It offers Samsung Knox and AI features like Circle to Search and Find the Look.

It has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W wired charging. It also has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It measures 164.4 x 77.9 x 7.7 and weighs 196g.

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