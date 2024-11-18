Technology News
English Edition

CoinSwitch SmartInvest  Service With Investment Strategies for New Crypto Investors Launched

CoinSwitch is looking to onboard more investors via its SmartInvest service.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 November 2024 15:43 IST
CoinSwitch SmartInvest  Service With Investment Strategies for New Crypto Investors Launched

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Art Rachen

CoinSwitch had launched a similar feature for HNIs back in September 2024

Highlights
  • SmartInvest tab on the app will let users monitor profits and losses
  • The feature aims to simplify first steps into crypto trading for new inve
  • India’s crypto ecosystem is expanding, Chainalysis had said in October
Advertisement

CoinSwitch has announced a new initiative to help new crypto investors try their hand at investing in virtual digital assets. The crypto exchange said on Monday that it has rolled out a new service called SmartInvest. Through this feature, the exchange has released a selection of smart investment strategies that early investors can access in order to take their first steps into investing in digital assets. The development comes just days after MeitY Secretary S Krishnan said that the IT ministry is committed to nurturing India's Web3 ecosystem.

The exchange has added a new section to its app interface called CoinSwitch SmartInvest. Users will be able to access investment strategies curated by experienced traders, according to the platform. “Users can evaluate and choose from available strategies based on historical profits, minimum investment requirements, and adoption statistics. Once selected, SmartInvest's algorithms execute trades automatically on behalf of users, with a share of profits allocated to strategy developers,” the company headquartered in Bengaluru explained.

Despite its strict regulatory stance on the crypto sector, India has shown notable growth in crypto adoption. Ast month, aChainalysis report revealed that India ranked first out of 151 nations in-terms of showing fast crypto adoption. This is the second consecutive year that India has topped Chainalysis' index. The country sees crypto assets as financial tools for investment and trading and does not recognise any crypto as a legal tender alongside the rupee.

CoinSwitch claims that it caters to over two crore customers in India. By offering customised guidance plans, the company is now looking to onboard new users.

Balaji Srihari, the head of business at CoinSwitch also said that over the years, potential investors have spoken about the complexities of crypto trading — especially around how to start — which is one issue this initiative will attempt to address and resolve. “Choosing assets, timing entries and exits, identifying opportunities, all this is challenging for investors. We have recognised that many users lacked the skills or time to create their own strategies. SmartInvest bridges this gap, allowing investors to access expert-driven strategies without needing coding expertise,” he said.

Earlier this year, CoinSwitch launched a service that provides high net worth individuals (HNIs) with personalised investment advice and detailed risk management solutions. At the time, the exchange had claimed that its team of experts will assist institutional investors with tailored investment strategies, dedicated account management, professional tax filing, and exclusive market access.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, CoinSwitch, SmartInvest, India, Crypto Investment
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Oppo Find X8 Series Set to Be First Smartphones in India to Arrive With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset

Related Stories

CoinSwitch SmartInvest  Service With Investment Strategies for New Crypto Investors Launched
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10 Series Will Launch in China on November 26 With This Chipset
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro Will Launch in India With a Smaller Battery
  3. Samsung's XR Glasses Will Share Features With Meta Ray-Ban Glasses: Report
  4. Oppo Reno 13 Series Launch Date Confirmed; Chipset Details Surface Online
  5. Realme GT 7 Pro Pre-Booking Begins in India With These Benefits
  6. Apple Might Be Thinking of Making Its Own TV Set, but There's a Catch
  7. Nubia Z70 Ultra Design Revealed; Will Arrive in These Colourways
  8. Apple Reportedly Plans to Discontinue This Popular iPhone Accessory
  9. Redmi K80 Series Will Launch in China With These Expected Specifications
  10. Oppo Find X8 Series to Be First Phones With Dimensity 9400 Chip in India
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Rockets Create Artificial Clouds Under Northern Lights in Norway
  2. Bluesky Confirms It Will Not Train Its Generative AI Models on User Posts
  3. Elon Musk Expands Lawsuit Against OpenAI, Adding Microsoft and Antitrust Claims
  4. Hubble Telescope Reveals Milky Way Blowing Gas off LMC Galaxy in Close Encounter
  5. Tecno Pop 9 4G India Launch Date Set for November 22; Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
  6. SpaceX Rolls Out Starship Super Heavy Booster for November 19 Flight Test
  7. Tata Said to Seal Deal with Pegatron for iPhone Plant in Tamil Nadu
  8. CoinSwitch SmartInvest  Service With Investment Strategies for New Crypto Investors Launched
  9. Oppo Find X8 Series Set to Be First Smartphones in India to Arrive With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset
  10. Realme GT 7 Pro Pre-Booking Begins Ahead of India Launch on November 26: Check Benefits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »