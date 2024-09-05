Technology News
English Edition

CoinSwitch Launches New Service for High Networth Individuals Owing to User Demands: Details

There's a new dedicated section on the CoinSwitch website that gives users access to this service.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 September 2024 12:02 IST
CoinSwitch Launches New Service for High Networth Individuals Owing to User Demands: Details

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Pierre Borthiry

CoinSwitch experts to assist institutional investors with tailored investment strategies

Highlights
  • CoinSwitch was launched in 2017
  • The exchange claims it has over two crore users
  • Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India are notable investors in CoinSwitch
Advertisement

India's CoinSwitch crypto exchange is expanding its services portfolio to now focus on high networth individuals (HNIs) and institutional investors. In an announcement shared on Thursday, September 5 – the Mumbai-headquartered exchange said with this service, it aims to provide HNIs with personalised investment advisory and detailed risk management solutions among other inputs. In India, crypto-related activities like investing, trading, and holding are allowed and they fall under the government's tax regime.

In conversation with Gadgets360, CoinSwitch's Business Head, Balaji Srihari said that the recent approval of crypto exchange traded funds (ETFs) in the US has sparked institutional interest in crypto investments.

As per Statista, BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF alone has seen inflows of around $15 billion (roughly Rs. 1,30,178 crore) since being launched in January 2024. ETFs allow investors to engage with crypto using traditional stock market platforms, eliminating the need to register with crypto-specific exchanges and platforms.

“We are already seeing a growing demand for sophisticated investment solutions among HNIs and institutions. This new service is designed to meet that demand, providing users with the tools they need,” Srihari told Gadgets360.

A dedicated section for this service has been added to the main CoinSwitch website for now. On this tab, interested investors will have to fill in personal details and select account type – upon which company-assigned executives will get in touch with them.

CoinSwitch claimed that its team of experts will assist institutional investors with tailored investment strategies, dedicated account management, professional tax filing, and exclusive market access.

Additionally, the exchange said, it will be offering ‘institutional grade security' to the HNIs. Elaborating on this, Srihari noted, “We use top-tier asset storage solutions, advanced security protocols, and robust risk management practices to ensure this. Our custody providers insure assets in storage and in transfer. They are also SOC 2 Type II certified and regularly pen-tested by globally renowned cyber security groups.”

The wallets holding CoinSwitch balances, as per its business chief, offers multi-party computation (MPC) capability that eliminates a single point of compromise throughout the key lifecycle.

In India, discussions around the safety of crypto assets grew louder after a hack on WazirX led to the theft of $230 million (roughly Rs. 1,900 crore) on July 18. The incident that left WazirX users in distress and caused financial losses, raised questions on the kind of security arrangement that crypto exchanges are looking at in the midst of rising crypto hacks.

CoinSwitch declined to reveal the identities of its "custody partners" responsible for safeguarding user assets. Additionally, the exchange did not disclose what percentage of user funds are stored in a single wallet.

However, Srihari did state that “majority of digital assets are stored in secure cold wallets. At any point, we store only a small percentage of our assets on hot wallets and third-party exchanges. This allows us to work with multiple partners and minimise systemic risks.”

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, CoinSwitch, Crypto Investments, High Networth Individuals
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge With Snapdragon X Plus 8-Core Chipset, 15-Inch Display Unveiled

Related Stories

CoinSwitch Launches New Service for High Networth Individuals Owing to User Demands: Details
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme P2 Pro 5G India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Teased
  2. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Gets Snapdragon X Plus 8-Core SoC, 15-Inch Display
  3. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Roundup: Everything We Know So Far
  4. GoPro Hero 13 Black Launched in India Alongside Smaller GoPro Hero
  5. Amazfit GTR 4 New With Larger Display Launched in India: See Price
  6. Red Magic Gaming Pad Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch
  7. CoinSwitch Launches New Service for High Networth Individuals: Details
  8. Android 15 Will Soon Be Available on Google Pixel and Other Smartphones
#Latest Stories
  1. CoinSwitch Launches New Service for High Networth Individuals Owing to User Demands: Details
  2. Amazfit GTR 4 New With 1.45-Inch AMOLED Display, Inbuilt Alexa Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge With Snapdragon X Plus 8-Core Chipset, 15-Inch Display Unveiled
  4. Snapdragon X Plus 8-Core Chipset for More Affordable Copilot+ PCs Announced Ahead of IFA 2024
  5. Google Announces Five New Features for Android and Wear OS Device
  6. New Light Source Advances Quantum Communication with Exceptionally Bright Entangled Photons
  7. James Webb Space Telescope Corrects Misconceptions About Sizes of Early Galaxies
  8. NASA Solves Mystery of Strange Noise Emanating from Boeing Starliner Spacecraft
  9. Saturn to Enter Opposition Soon: What It Means and How to Watch the Rare Astronomical Event
  10. Early Human Settlement’s Evidence Discovered in 6,000 Years Old Ancient Submerged Bridge
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »