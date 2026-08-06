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Crypto Wrench Attack Losses Surpass $30 Million in 2026, Says Chainalysis

Physical attacks on crypto holders are rising despite a lower success rate for criminals.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 August 2026 21:51 IST
Crypto Wrench Attack Losses Surpass $30 Million in 2026, Says Chainalysis

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Data leaks are increasing the risk of attacks on crypto investors, as per Chainalysis

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Highlights
  • Chainalysis recorded 46 crypto-related violent incidents in H1
  • Only 26 percent of reported wrench attacks ended in theft
  • Data leaks are making crypto investors easier targets
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Crypto thieves stole over $30 million (roughly Rs. 286 crore) through physical attacks against crypto holders in the first six months of this year, on track to beat the record of $58 million (roughly Rs. 552 crore) stolen in 2025. The blockchain analysis firm revealed in a report published on Thursday that 46 violent incidents involving cryptocurrencies have been recorded worldwide until the end of June, compared to 40 such cases during the same time last year. These incidents included kidnappings, home invasions, and hostage scenarios that have been termed “wrench attacks.” 

Chainalysis Flags Rising Threat of Physical Violence Against Crypto Holders

According to the report, the rate of wrench attacks is growing, posing additional threats to crypto owners apart from those related to custody and asset management, by putting their lives at stake. As stated in the report, out of 46 attempts, only 12 were successful in getting money from crypto owners, making the success rate 26 percent, compared to 49 percent in 2025. The report pointed out that the mentioned number is likely lower than the actual number. 

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Chainalysis stated, “tradecraft tends to be amateur at the point of violence, but professional at both ends,” as most victims are chosen by “data dumps, social media or insider information” before poor tradecraft teams do the deed. The blockchain data firm further added that there have been 30 cases known publicly as of mid-year, whereas in 2025, there had been 19 cases. It was highlighted that more than 70 cases have been reported by French authorities. 

According to the report, the most likely cause of the growth was the reported abuse of French tax data. The French tax authority is accused of accessing and selling information on crypto investors to criminals, while another security breach at crypto tax reporting firm Waltio exposed details of 50,000 users. 

On-chain actions also demonstrated different degrees of sophistication. While some attackers sent their proceeds directly to centralised exchanges, other attackers used bridges, decentralised exchanges, and laundering services. According to Chainalysis, the highest degree of sophistication was demonstrated by attackers who had connections with larger criminal groups. 

For crypto investors, the data highlight the significance with respect to wrench attacks. Exposing one's cryptocurrency portfolio via social media or speaking at conferences is just one way for people to become targets. Privacy considerations and good custodial arrangements have become vital, and the example of the French tax authority shows that there should be regulations requiring not only the collection but also the protection of sensitive data.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be. It does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

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Further reading: Crypto Attacks, Cryptocurrency, Crypto Frauds
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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