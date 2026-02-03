Crypto wrench attacks witnessed a massive surge in 2025, with both the number of incidents and the total losses over the year reaching an all-time high, a new report stated. As per the report by a cybersecurity firm, these violent means to extort cryptocurrency and related digital assets from individuals grew by 75 percent year-on-year (YoY) in 2025. About 40 percent of these incidents reportedly occurred in Europe, with France alone recording 19 different crypto wrench attacks.

Crypto Wrench Attacks Surge in 2025

A new report from blockchain security firm CertiK titled “Wrench Attack Report” detailed the incidents that occurred in 2025, the geographic distribution, and the total impact. The report defines a wrench attack as a “physical coercion event where an adversary uses violence, intimidation, or confinement to compel a victim to surrender private keys or passwords.”

Calling it a real threat to cryptocurrency holders instead of an edge case scenario, the report highlighted that in 2025, 72 different attacks were reported. It also mentioned that kidnapping was the most common method of attack, while physical assaults increased by 250 percent YoY, indicating that attackers were increasingly leaning towards violence and brutality.

Geographic data shared by the report reveals that Europe was the most dangerous region when it comes to crypto wrench attacks, with 40 percent of the global incidents occurring in the continent. Within Europe, France in particular emerged as the most dangerous location globally, noting 19 different attacks. The US was recorded to have the second-highest number of attacks, with eight such incidents.

Coming to the impact of crypto wrench attacks, the CertiK report claimed that total recorded losses from physical attacks in 2025 was $40.9 million (roughly Rs. 369 crore) across 72 incidents, a 44 percent increase compared to the previous year. Notably, in 2024, 41 incidents resulted in losses of $28.3 million (roughly Rs. 255 crore).

The report also discussed best practices a cryptocurrency holder can practice to protect their assets as well as their lives. It suggests keeping a decoy wallet with a “small but plausible amount of funds that can be surrendered” if attacked or held by bad actors. Additionally, the report warns holders to never keep the seed phrase and the hardware wallet in the same location.

“Remove crypto-related apps from your primary smartphone used in public, and use a dedicated laptop for high-value transactions that never leaves your secure perimeter,” the report said, adding, “Most importantly, stop flexing.”