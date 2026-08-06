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  • JBL Live Buds 4 Launched in India With 10mm Dynamic Drivers, Live Beam 4 Tags Along: Price, Features

JBL Live Buds 4 Launched in India With 10mm Dynamic Drivers, Live Beam 4 Tags Along: Price, Features

JBL Live Buds 4 and Live Beam 4 feature in-ear-style silicon tips.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 August 2026 20:02 IST
JBL Live Buds 4 Launched in India With 10mm Dynamic Drivers, Live Beam 4 Tags Along: Price, Features

Photo Credit: JBL

JBL Live Buds 4 ships with the new smart charging case

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Highlights
  • JBL Live Buds 4 ship with JBL Signature Sound
  • JBL Live Buds 4 feature JBL spatial audio support
  • Both JBL Live 4 models offer ANC
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JBL Live Buds 4 was launched on Thursday as the audio giant's latest true wireless stereo (TWS). The TWS were launched by the company along with the JBL Live Beam 4. Both models are currently on sale in the country via the company website and other e-commerce platforms. The Live Buds 4 are offered in four colour options, while the Live Beam 4 model is available for purchase in seven colour options. Moreover, both models are equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers and offer active noise cancellation (ANC). The JBL Live Buds 4 is claimed to offer up to 42 hours of battery life over Bluetooth with ANC turned off.

JBL Live Buds 4, Live Beam 4 Price in India, Availability

JBL Live Buds 4 and JBL Live Beam 4 are priced in India at Rs. 24,999 each. The JBL Live 4 models are currently available for purchase via the JBL India online store and other leading online retail channels.

The JBL Live Buds 4 are offered in Black, Blue, Sand, and Silver colour options. On the other hand, the JBL Live Beam 4 is on sale in India in Black, Blue, Green, Orange, Purple, Sand, and Silver colourways.

JBL Live Buds 4, JBL Live Beam 4 Specifications, Features

The JBL Live Buds 4 and Live Beam 4 share various specifications and features. Both are equipped with 10mm Dynamic Drivers, Hi-Res Audio, JBL Spatial Sound Personi-Fi 3.0, Personal Sound Amplification, and Low Volume EQ. On top of this, the two TWS ship with JBL Signature Sound tuning. While the JBL Live Buds 4 feature in-ear earbuds with silicon tips, the JBL Live Beam 4 sport in-ear stem earbuds with silicon tips.

JBL's new Live Buds 4 and Live Beam 4 also feature a four-microphone True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0. However, only the JBL Live Beam 4 model offers Smart Talk with Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0. Both models boast a six-microphone setup with Perfect Calls 2.0, an AI-powered call equaliser, and a sound level optimiser. The JBL Live Buds 4 and Live Beam 4 also feature customisable touch controls and ship with JBL Smart OS 3.0.

The JBL Live Buds 4 and JBL Live Beam 4 can be customised using the JBL Headphones companion app. The company claims that the JBL Live Buds 4 provide 32 hours of battery life with Bluetooth and ANC turned on and 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off. On the other hand, the JBL Live Beam 4 offers 40 hours of battery life with ANC on and 48 hours of battery life with ANC off. 10 minutes of charge is claimed to offer 4 hours of audio playback. The charging case supports wireless charging, too.

JBL Live Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

JBL Live Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
JBL Live Beam 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

JBL Live Beam 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
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Further reading: JBL Live Buds 4, JBL Live Beam 4, JBL, JBL Live Buds 4 Price in India, JBL Live Beam 4 Price in India, JBL Live Buds 4 India Launch, JBL Live Beam 4 India Launch, JBL Live Buds 4 Specifications, JBL Live Beam 4 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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JBL Live Buds 4 Launched in India With 10mm Dynamic Drivers, Live Beam 4 Tags Along: Price, Features
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