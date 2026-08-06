Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max has surfaced in a fresh leak that outlines its key hardware specifications, while a separate report claims the company is facing memory supply constraints ahead of the expected launch of the iPhone 18 lineup. The latest information suggests Apple could introduce several hardware upgrades, including a new A20 Pro chip, three 48-megapixel rear cameras and a larger battery. At the same time, a reported DRAM shortage may put pressure on production as the company prepares for its next iPhone launch.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Leak Suggests Biggest Hardware Upgrade in Years

According to an X post by tipster Saurav (@Saurav_DJ47), the iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a 6.9-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. The handset is also tipped to get Ceramic Shield 2 protection, an anti-reflective coating and a Dynamic Island that is roughly one-third smaller than the current implementation. The smartphone is tipped to be powered by Apple's A20 Pro chipset built on TSMC's 2nm process. It is expected to pair the processor with a hexa-core CPU and an 8-core Apple GPU.

For photography, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is tipped to include a 48-megapixel primary camera with a variable aperture ranging from f/1.6 to f/4.0, a 48-megapixel 4x periscope telephoto camera and a 48-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The rear camera system is also said to include a LiDAR scanner and support 4K Dolby Vision video recording at up to 120fps. The front is expected to house an 18-megapixel camera capable of recording 4K Dolby Vision videos.

The tipster further claims the eSIM version of the iPhone 18 Pro Max handset could pack a battery of up to 5,567mAh. Charging options are said to include USB Type-C PD 3.2 wired charging and 25W MagSafe or Qi2 wireless charging. Connectivity options are expected to include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2, NFC and expanded satellite connectivity. The handset is also expected to support Face ID, stereo speakers, Emergency SOS via Satellite and Find My via Satellite.

The leak also suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will come with an aluminium frame, Ceramic Shield 2 protection on the front, a redesigned rear panel with a more uniform finish, IP68 certification, and a slightly thicker and heavier body than its predecessor. The smartphone is said to arrive in Silver, Space Black, Sierra Blue and Dark Cherry colour options.

The hardware leak comes as a separate post by Tim Culpan, who claims Apple and its supply chain partners are racing to secure enough DRAM ahead of the expected debut of the foldable iPhone Ultra, iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Pro models. The report says processor wafers are awaiting memory chips before packaging, raising the possibility of constrained supply if shortages persist. Apple is said to source mobile DRAM primarily from Micron, alongside Samsung and SK Hynix.

The reported shortage follows earlier reports that Apple was evaluating memory chips from Chinese manufacturer ChangXin Memory Technologies to diversify its supply chain, although regulatory approval would reportedly be required before those chips could be used outside China. Previous leaks have also suggested Apple may increase RAM across the iPhone 18 lineup to support more Apple Intelligence features, potentially increasing demand for DRAM as the new models approach launch.