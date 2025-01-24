Technology News
English Edition

US President Donald Trump Signs Executive Actions Related to Crypto, AI

US President Donald Trump's crypto order creates a working group to advise the White House on digital asset policies.

By Stephanie Lai and Olga Kharif, Bloomberg News | Updated: 24 January 2025 17:36 IST
US President Donald Trump Signs Executive Actions Related to Crypto, AI

Photo Credit: Reuters

The US President is making moves that could bolster two nascent industries — crypto and AI

Highlights
  • The order creates a group to advise the White House on digital assets
  • The group will be tasked with submitting a report within six months
  • BTC dropped around one percent to $102,750 after the executive actions
Advertisement

President Donald Trump signed executive actions related to cryptocurrency and Artificial Intelligence, moves that could bolster two nascent industries.

The president was joined by White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks, a venture capitalist and major political donor. 

The crypto order creates a working group to advise the White House on digital asset policies and will include the involvement of key federal agencies, like the Treasury Department, Justice Department, Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The group will be tasked with submitting a report to the president within approximately six months recommending a regulatory framework and legislative proposals, including evaluating the creation of a digital asset stockpile.

“It absolutely changes the fundamentals on the ground,” said Kara Calvert, vice president for US policy at Coinbase Global Inc., the biggest US crypto exchange. “You have a president who embraces digital assets and created an advisory council that recognizes the need for non-government expertise. That's really exciting.”

Still, the order was met with a mixed reaction elsewhere in the crypto community. Bitcoin proponents express disappointment that the order didn't specify that the largest cryptocurrency would be at the center of a national reserve as many had speculated. Trump had endorsed the idea on the campaign trail. 

“What crypto twitter wanted is very different from what reality is,” said Zaheer Ebtikar, founder of crypto fund Split Capital. “If you think about it, even buying one Bitcoin by the US government will be extremely reflective because all other governments will follow and buy it. Evaluating a potential national digital asset stockpile is as optimistic as real news could be.”

Bitcoin dropped around one percent to $102,750 (roughly Rs. 88.5 lakh) after the executive actions were disclosed. The original digital currency, which accounts for more than half the crypto's market value, has surged more than 50% since Trump was elected.

Sacks noted that the group would “make America the world capital on crypto under your leadership,” he said in a nod to Trump.

He added that the artificial intelligence action would allow the US to “dominate and to lead the world in AI.”

“You find them exciting? They might not be, except they're going to make a lot of money for the country,” Trump said about the actions.

Trump's order is a significant step toward fulfilling his campaign promises to be an advocate for the burgeoning crypto industry. On the trail, he vowed to streamline regulations, pick crypto-friendly figures to oversee the industry, support a stablecoin framework and establish a Bitcoin stockpile. He's already made good on some of these promises, such as picking many crypto-friendly agency heads. 

He's also pardoned Ross Ulbricht, who created the notorious website Silk Road that sold illegal drugs using Bitcoin — a move that had a lot of support from the crypto community.

Those pledges marked a shift for Trump, who years ago voiced skepticism about digital assets, before embracing the industry — pushing his own crypto projects and courting executives and enthusiasts to back his campaign. 

Last year, Trump issued a new collection of nonfungible tokens bearing his likeness, and, together with his sons announced World Liberty Financial, a yet to-be-launched project that promises to let people earn and borrow crypto. Then in January, Trump and his wife launched two meme coins, which have already garnered billions of dollars in market cap.

The executive order also marks a win for an industry that ramped up its political involvement in the last election through sizable donations.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Donald trump, Cryptocurrency, AI, Bitcoin, Coinbase
Infinix Smart 9 HD India Launch Date Set for January 28; Design, Features, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
Newtopia OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Related Stories

US President Donald Trump Signs Executive Actions Related to Crypto, AI
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Teases Upcoming Smartphone With Transparent Design
  2. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Price Drops to Rs. 69,999 Ahead of Republic Day
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Hisaab Barabar, Sweet Dreams, and More
  4. Exclusive: iQOO Neo 10R to Feature 6,400mAh Battery, India Launch Confirmed
  5. Android 16 Beta 1 Is Now Available for These Google Pixel Phones
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Reportedly Launch Around April
  7. Oppo Find N5 Leaked Live Images Show Thin Profile, Slimmer Camera Bump
  8. Samsung Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56 India Launch Timeline Tipped
  9. Infinix Smart 9 HD India Launch Date, Design and Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. China’s Ceres-1 Rocket Successfully Deploys 5 Satellites for Weather and Remote Sensing
  2. Google Home Gemini Extensions Reportedly Rolling Out to All Users
  3. Morgan Stanley Will Work With US Regulators to Examine Safe Ways to Offer Crypto, CEO Says
  4. Xbox Developer Direct 2025: Ninja Gaiden 4 Announced, Doom: The Dark Ages Gets Release Date and More
  5. Coma Cluster’s Distance Closer Than Predicted, Amplifying Hubble Tension Crisis
  6. Early Supernovas Could Have Created Water in the Universe, Paving the Way for Life 100 Million Years Post-Big Bang
  7. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Price in India Temporarily Drops to Rs. 69,999 at Reliance Digital Stores
  8. Anthropic Introduces a Citations Feature to Make Claude’s Responses More Reliable
  9. Oppo Find N5 Leaked Live Images Suggest Thin Profile, Slimmer Camera Bump
  10. Newtopia OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »