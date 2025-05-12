Technology News
English Edition

Alcatel V3 Ultra Moniker Confirmed, Retail Box Image Reveals Design, Specifications

Alcatel V3 Ultra will be sold via Flipkart's main platform and its quick-delivery service, Flipkart Minutes.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 May 2025 12:36 IST
Alcatel V3 Ultra Moniker Confirmed, Retail Box Image Reveals Design, Specifications

Photo Credit: X/ Madhav Sheth

Alcatel smartphones would be manufactured in India

Highlights
  • Alcatel V3 Ultra moniker and design confirmed ahead of India launch
  • The phone will have a flat display
  • Alcatel confirmed its return to the Indian market in April
Advertisement

Alcatel is poised to re-enter the Indian smartphone market with the launch of the Alcatel V3 Ultra, marking its first device release in the country in three years. HTech's Madhav Sheth, associated with Alcatel India, recently confirmed both the device's name and design by sharing an image of the retail box on social media. It appears to ship with a triple rear camera unit. The retail boxes also reveal that the Alcatel V3 Ultra will have a stylus.

Alcatel v3 Ultra Name Confirmed

Madhav Sheth, founder and tech advisor for Alcatel India, shared a photo on X showing retail boxes for the unannounced Alcatel V3 Ultra. The retail box is shown in a black shade with the name printed in yellow. We can see a stylus image on the box. The handset is shown with a triple rear camera unit. The camera sensors are arranged in a circular island alongside the LED flash.

The image includes a blue retail box of the Alcatel V3 Ultra on the right. It suggests that the phone will have a flat display with a centrally located hole punch cutout for the front-facing camera.

Many details about the Alcatel V3 Ultra, including its exact launch date and full specifications, remain under wraps. However, it appears that the phone could be an India-exclusive release.

Alcatel confirmed its return to the Indian market in the first week of April. The brand, operated independently by TCL Communication, is gearing up to announce a range of premium smartphones in the country.

The Alcatel smartphones will be sold via Flipkart's main platform and its quick-delivery service, Flipkart Minutes. The e-commerce company is teasing the arrival of new handsets through a dedicated landing page on its website. The Flipkart listing shows that Alcatel V3 Ultra will boast TCL's proprietary NXTPAPER display.

Alcatel has already revealed that its smartphones will be manufactured locally in the country, aligning with the government's Make in India initiative. It will establish a pan-India service network to offer customer support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Alcatel, Alcatel V3 Ultra, Alcatel V3 Ultra Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iOS 19 Will Reportedly Sync Public Wi-Fi Networks Across All Your Apple Devices for More Convenience
Virtua Fighter 5 REVO Announced For PS5, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch 2

Related Stories

Alcatel V3 Ultra Moniker Confirmed, Retail Box Image Reveals Design, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G86 Power 5G Design, Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online
  2. Apple's 20th iPhone Anniversary May Witness Several New Product Launches
  3. Alcatel V3 Ultra Retail Box Image Reveals Design, Specifications
  4. iOS 19 Will Sync Public Wi-Fi Networks Across All Your Apple Devices
  5. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Tipped to Launch in May; Key Features Surface Online
  6. Kindle Paperwhite (12th Gen) Review: The E-reader Champ Is Back
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 May Adopt Galaxy Watch Ultra's 'Squircle' Design
  8. OpenAI Negotiates with Microsoft for New Funding, Future IPO: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Doom: The Dark Ages Leaks Ahead of Launch, Revealing Details on Enemies, UI and More
  2. Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Allegedly Sighted on BIS Site Ahead of Launch in India
  3. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 Said to Get Exynos 2500 SoC, Galaxy Z Flip FE Might Not Use Exynos Chipset
  4. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC Tipped to Launch in May; Key Features Surface Online
  5. Apple’s 20th iPhone Anniversary Roadmap Includes Plans for Foldable iPhone, Smart Glasses and More
  6. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hovers Over $103,000 Price Point, Ether Breaches $2,500 Mark After Months 
  7. OpenAI Negotiates with Microsoft for New Funding, Future IPO: Report
  8. Researchers Unveil LegoGPT AI Model That Can Build Physically Stable Design of Lego Structures
  9. Moto G86 Power 5G Design, Colour Options, Key Specifications Surface Online
  10. Alcatel V3 Ultra Moniker Confirmed, Retail Box Image Reveals Design, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »