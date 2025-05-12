Alcatel is poised to re-enter the Indian smartphone market with the launch of the Alcatel V3 Ultra, marking its first device release in the country in three years. HTech's Madhav Sheth, associated with Alcatel India, recently confirmed both the device's name and design by sharing an image of the retail box on social media. It appears to ship with a triple rear camera unit. The retail boxes also reveal that the Alcatel V3 Ultra will have a stylus.

Alcatel v3 Ultra Name Confirmed

Madhav Sheth, founder and tech advisor for Alcatel India, shared a photo on X showing retail boxes for the unannounced Alcatel V3 Ultra. The retail box is shown in a black shade with the name printed in yellow. We can see a stylus image on the box. The handset is shown with a triple rear camera unit. The camera sensors are arranged in a circular island alongside the LED flash.

The image includes a blue retail box of the Alcatel V3 Ultra on the right. It suggests that the phone will have a flat display with a centrally located hole punch cutout for the front-facing camera.

Many details about the Alcatel V3 Ultra, including its exact launch date and full specifications, remain under wraps. However, it appears that the phone could be an India-exclusive release.

Alcatel confirmed its return to the Indian market in the first week of April. The brand, operated independently by TCL Communication, is gearing up to announce a range of premium smartphones in the country.

The Alcatel smartphones will be sold via Flipkart's main platform and its quick-delivery service, Flipkart Minutes. The e-commerce company is teasing the arrival of new handsets through a dedicated landing page on its website. The Flipkart listing shows that Alcatel V3 Ultra will boast TCL's proprietary NXTPAPER display.

Alcatel has already revealed that its smartphones will be manufactured locally in the country, aligning with the government's Make in India initiative. It will establish a pan-India service network to offer customer support.

