Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Airtel Black Rs. 399 Plan Now Includes IPTV Services Alongside Existing Broadband, DTH Benefits

Airtel Black Rs. 399 Plan Now Includes IPTV Services Alongside Existing Broadband, DTH Benefits

The plan now provides an extensive library of on-demand content from popular OTT streaming apps.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 May 2025 16:41 IST
Airtel Black Rs. 399 Plan Now Includes IPTV Services Alongside Existing Broadband, DTH Benefits

Photo Credit: Airtel

Airtel launched its IPTV services in India in March 2025, beginning with Delhi and select other markets

Highlights
  • Airtel Black's Rs. 399 plan offers up to 10Mbps broadband speed
  • IPTV services bring on-demand content from popular OTT apps
  • Consumers can also access over 260 channels via DTH
Advertisement

Airtel Black has made changes to one of its existing plans for broadband, landline, and DTH customers in India. Priced at Rs. 399, the bundled plan now includes Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) services alongside other existing benefits such as broadband services and direct-to-home (DTH) benefits. With the inclusion of IPTV, Airtel Black's most affordable plan provides customers with an extensive library of on-demand films and shows from 29 OTT streaming apps.

Airtel Black Rs. 399 Plan Benefits

As per the listing on the Airtel site, Rs. 399 Airtel Black plan offers unlimited voice calls over a landline connection and up to 10Mbps Internet speed through Airtel broadband. Under the fair usage policy (FUP), consumers can enjoy unlimited internet till the allocated quota is exhausted, after which the speeds are reduced to 1Mbps. In addition to broadband, the Airtel Black plan also includes over 260 TV channels that subscribers can access over an Airtel Digital TV connection.

The entry-level plan also bundles IPTV services. Launched in March this year, it brings an extensive library of on-demand content from up to 29 OTT streaming apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix, ZEE5 and many more, although some apps may be restricted to select plans. With the Rs. 399 Airtel Black plan, consumers have access to over 350 TV channels. Unlike traditional cable or set-top box-based connections, IPTV can stream content to any internet-connected device, such as a smartphone, tablet, or a smart TV without requiring additional hardware or connections.

While it is part of Airtel Black, the postpaid plan does not carry full benefits. However, it does include one bill and one call centre.

Consumers can enrol in the Rs. 399 plan by paying monthly or in advance for the entertainment bundle. If they opt for the former, they are required to pay Rs. 2,500 as a non-refundable activation fee. Meanwhile, the latter requires them to pay Rs. 3,300, out of which Rs. 2,800 will be adjusted against the bill, while Rs. 500 is the non-refundable installation fee.

About Airtel Black

Notably, Airtel Black lets subscribers combine postpaid, direct-to-home (DTH), and fibre services under one single bill, onboarding features like one customer care number and priority service resolution through a dedicated relationship team. They can either create their own Airtel Black plan by choosing any two or more of the services they have from the operator or pick a pre-structured Airtel Black fixed plan that starts at Rs. 399 in India.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Airtel Black, Airtel Black benefits, Airtel, Airtel Black plans, IPTV, Airtel IPTV, Airtel DTH
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vivo V50 Elite Edition India Launch Date Set for May 15; Teased to Get Round Rear Camera Module
Meta's Stablecoin Plans Likely to Face Regulatory Pushback as US Senator Warren Questions GENIUS Act 

Related Stories

Airtel Black Rs. 399 Plan Now Includes IPTV Services Alongside Existing Broadband, DTH Benefits
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Alcatel V3 Ultra Retail Box Image Reveals Design, Specifications
  2. iOS 19 Will Sync Public Wi-Fi Networks Across All Your Apple Devices
  3. Moto G86 Power 5G Design, Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online
  4. Realme GT 7 Series to Get 7,000mAh Battery With 120W Charging Support
  5. Airtel Black Rs. 399 Plan Now Has IPTV Services With Other Benefits
  6. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Tipped to Launch in May; Key Features Surface Online
  7. Vivo V50 Elite Edition to Launch in India on This Day
  8. Russian Malware Lostkeys Can Steal Your Files and Extract Sensitive Data
  9. OnePlus 15 Tipped to Feature iPhone-Like Design, Flat 1.5K Display
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 May Adopt Galaxy Watch Ultra's 'Squircle' Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Expands Copilot Pages to All Users, to Offer a Collaborative Space for Creative Projects
  2. Xiaomi 16 With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC Tipped to Launch in September
  3. OnePlus 15 Tipped to Use Flat 1.5K Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset
  4. Meta's Stablecoin Plans Likely to Face Regulatory Pushback as US Senator Warren Questions GENIUS Act 
  5. Airtel Black Rs. 399 Plan Now Includes IPTV Services Alongside Existing Broadband, DTH Benefits
  6. Vivo V50 Elite Edition India Launch Date Set for May 15; Teased to Get Round Rear Camera Module
  7. ChatGPT’s Deep Research Feature Can Now Connect With GitHub Repositories
  8. Truecaller Introduces AI-Powered Message IDs for Filtering Messages from Verified Businesses
  9. Realme GT 7 Series Confirmed to Get 7,000mAh Battery With 120W Charging Support
  10. Tecno Spark 40 Series Confirmed to Launch in July; Spark 40 Pro+ to Ship With MediaTek's New Chipset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »