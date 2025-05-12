Airtel Black has made changes to one of its existing plans for broadband, landline, and DTH customers in India. Priced at Rs. 399, the bundled plan now includes Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) services alongside other existing benefits such as broadband services and direct-to-home (DTH) benefits. With the inclusion of IPTV, Airtel Black's most affordable plan provides customers with an extensive library of on-demand films and shows from 29 OTT streaming apps.

Airtel Black Rs. 399 Plan Benefits

As per the listing on the Airtel site, Rs. 399 Airtel Black plan offers unlimited voice calls over a landline connection and up to 10Mbps Internet speed through Airtel broadband. Under the fair usage policy (FUP), consumers can enjoy unlimited internet till the allocated quota is exhausted, after which the speeds are reduced to 1Mbps. In addition to broadband, the Airtel Black plan also includes over 260 TV channels that subscribers can access over an Airtel Digital TV connection.

The entry-level plan also bundles IPTV services. Launched in March this year, it brings an extensive library of on-demand content from up to 29 OTT streaming apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix, ZEE5 and many more, although some apps may be restricted to select plans. With the Rs. 399 Airtel Black plan, consumers have access to over 350 TV channels. Unlike traditional cable or set-top box-based connections, IPTV can stream content to any internet-connected device, such as a smartphone, tablet, or a smart TV without requiring additional hardware or connections.

While it is part of Airtel Black, the postpaid plan does not carry full benefits. However, it does include one bill and one call centre.

Consumers can enrol in the Rs. 399 plan by paying monthly or in advance for the entertainment bundle. If they opt for the former, they are required to pay Rs. 2,500 as a non-refundable activation fee. Meanwhile, the latter requires them to pay Rs. 3,300, out of which Rs. 2,800 will be adjusted against the bill, while Rs. 500 is the non-refundable installation fee.

About Airtel Black

Notably, Airtel Black lets subscribers combine postpaid, direct-to-home (DTH), and fibre services under one single bill, onboarding features like one customer care number and priority service resolution through a dedicated relationship team. They can either create their own Airtel Black plan by choosing any two or more of the services they have from the operator or pick a pre-structured Airtel Black fixed plan that starts at Rs. 399 in India.

