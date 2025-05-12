Moto G86 Power 5G may be available in the markets soon. Leaked details about the purported handset have surfaced online. A recent report has shared official-looking promotional images which show the expected design and colour options of the smartphone. It appears in four colourways with different rear panel finishes. The report has suggested several of its key features, including chipset, camera, display, battery and charging specifications. Notably, Motorola introduced a Moto G Power 5G (2025) model in January alongside a Moto G 5G (2025) option.

Moto G86 Power 5G Design, Colour Options (Expected)

A recent Android Headlines report has shared leaked promotional images of the Moto G86 Power 5G. The handset appears in four colourways — Chrysanthemum (pale red), Cosmic Sky (lavender), Golden Cypress (olive green), and Spellbound (blue grey). The latter appears to have an eco leather back panel, while the lavender option seems to have a finish that resembles a kind of fabric.

Leaked Moto G86 Power 5G images suggest the phone will have a flat display

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

The back panel for the two other variants appear different as well, but the distinctions are not very clear in these renders. The middle frame and the front panel of the Moto G86 Power 5G appear to be flat. The display is seen with very slim bezels, a slightly thicker chin and a centred hole-punch slot at the top.

The back panel of the Moto G86 Power 5G holds a seamless, slightly raised rectangular rear camera bump. The volume rocker and power button are placed on the right edge, while the top edge shows a "Dolby Atmos" branding.

Moto G86 Power 5G Key Features (Expected)

The report added that the Moto G86 Power 5G could boast a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a 2712 x 1220 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC paired with 8GB or 12GB RAM. The handset will likely come in 128GB and 256GB onboard storage variants. It may ship with Android 15-based Hello UI and receive two years of OS upgrades, and four years of bi-monthly security updates.

According to the leaked details, the Moto G86 Power 5G could sport a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 600 primary sensor with an f/1.88 aperture and OIS support. This is expected to be accompanied by an 8-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.2 aperture. At the front, the handset may carry a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls. The phone may share similar features to the base Moto G86 5G variant, details of which were recently leaked.

Depending on the market, the Moto G86 Power 5G is tipped to be available in single SIM and double SIM variants. All versions are expected to support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The rumoured smartphones could get dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The report further claimed that the Moto G86 Power 5G could pack a 6,720mAh battery with 33W TurboPower charging support. It may weigh 198g and will likely measure 61.21 x 74.74 x 8.65mm in size. The phone could carry a MIL-STD-810H durability certification as well as meet IP68 and IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings.