Soviet Venus Probe Kosmos 482 Set to Re-Enter Earth After 53 Years in Single Piece

Kosmos 482, under the USSR Venera program, was launched into space in 1972 to land on the second planet. However, the rocket malfunctioned and in Earth's orbit, and it's still revolving there ever since. Its rugged design lets it stay there and tolerate the atmosphere of Venus. This durability implies that it could survive reentry into Earth and remain intact with no impact. It is supposed to land either on 9 or 10 May without actually breaking anything up. The Aerospace Corporation is tracking it through the radar data provided by the U.S Space network surveillance.

When and Where Might It Land?

As per the current forecasts, ESA reports that the lander will re-enter the Earth's atmosphere on Saturday, May 10, 12:37 PM EST, with an error margin of ±20.6 hours. Due to an orbital inclination of 52 degrees, it is possible that it could land between the vast regions including Australia, South America and Africa, and in water covering these areas. On the map, it is between 52 degrees North and 52 degrees south. It may fall into the ocean, as 70% of the Earth is water.

What Happens If It Survives Reentry?

If Kosmos 482 reaches the Earth in one piece, the speed would be 150-250 km per hour. The structure would be the same, that is, around 1 meter in diameter and 495 kgs in weight. The scientists predict that the parachute system must have no longer been there after 53 years in space.

Exact Timing Become Challenging

Solar activities, such as storms, are adding complexity to the radar data sometimes which in turn is impacting the reentry timings. Langbroek says, The Sun does whatever it wants to do, making it difficult to analyse the exact hours until the last moment.

Risk to the Public Is Low

Scientists say that the risk to humans is minimal, with a 0.4% chance of death or even injury. It will come down as a single object, with no debris risk. However, if anyone happens to encounter is should stay away and not touch it, simply report to the local authorities.