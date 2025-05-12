Realme GT 7 series will be unveiled globally and in India on May 27. The lineup will include the standard Realme GT 7 and the Realme GT 7T. The company has teased the design of both upcoming variants. Realme has now revealed that the series will include a 7,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging. The brand claims that this benchmark was long considered "unachievable" as most 7,000mAh cells come with support for 80W fast charging or less.

Realme GT 7 Series Battery, Charging Details

The Realme GT 7 series will come with a 7,000mAh battery with 120W charging support, the company confirmed in a press release. It is likely that we will see this only in the base Realme GT 7 handset. The Realme GT 7T variant is expected to be a more affordable option.

Both handsets will be unveiled globally, including in India, at a launch event in Paris on May 27 at 1:30pm IST. The Realme GT 7 lineup of smartphones will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon, the Realme India e-store and select offline retail outlets.

The base Realme GT 7 will come in IceSense Black and IceSense Blue shades. The phone will support IceSense Graphene technology for thermal conductivity and 360-degree heat dissipation. The company has teased the Realme GT 7T model in black, blue, and yellow shades.

The Chinese version of the Realme GT 7 packs a 7,200mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support and a 7,700mm sq VC cooling system. It carries a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, a 6.78-inch 144Hz full-HD+ OLED display, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The vanilla Realme GT 7 and the Realme GT 7T phones with the model numbers RMX5061 and RMX5085, respectively, were spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The latter is tipped to support 8GB of RAM and NFC connectivity.