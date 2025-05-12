Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE is expected to land soon as Samsung's first-ever FE-branded foldable. The South Korean brand is likely to choose to position the Galaxy Z Flip FE as an affordable clamshell foldable smartphone, and it is believed to be announced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and regular Galaxy Z Flip 7 in the second half of this year. While we wait for the formal reveal, the Galaxy Z Flip FE has been spotted in the Geekbench online database. The listing reveals that it may run the Exynos 2400 chipset.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip FE Shown Up on Geekbench

A Samsung handset has been spotted in the Geekbench online database with the model number SM-F761N. The listing, believed to be that of the Galaxy Z Flip FE, shows a motherboard codenamed s5e9945 and a governor codenamed energy_aware. The chipset of the phone has four cores capped at 1.96GHz, three cores ticking at 2.59GHz, two cores clocked at 2.90GHz, and a prime core clocked at 3.21GHz. These CPU speeds appear to be associated with the Exynos 2400 SoC.

The Geekbench listing suggests Android 16 operating system on the Galaxy Z Flip FE. The phone scored 1,930 points in single-core testing and 6,276 points in multi-core testing. As per the listing, the handset has 7.06GB of RAM, which could be translated to 8GB on paper.

There have been a lot of rumours and speculations around Samsung's chipset choice for the upcoming foldables. Early leaks indicated a Exynos 2400e SoC for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. However, another recent rumour iterated that the FE model will arrive with similar specifications as last year's Galaxy Z Flip 6, which has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood.

Samsung used the Exynos 2400 chipset in last year's Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ in select regions, including India. The brand has stuck with Qualcomm for the Galaxy Z-series foldable devices since their inception. Samsung is speculated to pack watered-down internals in the Galaxy Z Flip FE to keep the cost of the phone as low as possible.

The standard Galaxy Z Flip 7 is tipped to use the Exynos 2500 chipset. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is said to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy under its hood.

