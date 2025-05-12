Technology News
English Edition
Vivo V50 Elite Edition India Launch Date Set for May 15; Teased to Get Round Rear Camera Module

Vivo V50 Elite Edition will boast Zeiss-backed cameras.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 May 2025 16:28 IST
Vivo V50 (pictured) comes with a pill-shaped rear camera module

Highlights
  • Vivo V50 Elite Edition could get a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC
  • The handset is expected to carry 50-megapixel dual rear cameras
  • The Vivo V50 Elite Edition may pack a 6,000mAh battery
Vivo is gearing up to unveil the V50 Elite Edition in India. The company has announced the launch date of the phone and teased its rear camera module. Notably, the existing Vivo V50, which was launched in February, has a pill-shaped rear camera island. The upcoming Elite Edition is teased to get a circular rear camera module. The new variant is expected to share most features with the standard version. Meanwhile, a Vivo V50e option was introduced in the country in April.

Vivo V50 Elite Edition to Launch in India

The Vivo V50 Elite Edition will launch in India on May 15 at 12pm IST, the company confirmed in an X post. In an accompanying video, the upcoming handset appears to have "Elite Edition" embossed on the back panel, just below the rear camera module. The camera island will likely be round, differing from the pill-shaped module of the base Vivo V50.

The company has not yet revealed any more details about the Vivo V50 Elite Edition. The teaser caption suggests that the phone will come "with sound that surrounds and portraits that captivate — this is more than just a phone."

Vivo V50 Elite Edition is expected to come with similar features to the vanilla Vivo V50 variant. The phone may get a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support, a Zeiss-backed 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Vivo V50 is claimed to meet IP68 and IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings. It sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh and 4,500 nits of peak local brightness. The handset ships with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15 and supports up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

At launch, the Vivo V50 was priced at Rs. 34,999, Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 40,999, for the 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB variants, respectively. The phone comes in Rose Red, Starry Blue, and Titanium Grey colour options.

