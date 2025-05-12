New Study eries Reveal Ancient Egyptian Fortress Once Lined with 500 Trees

Archaeologists from Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities have found new details about the design and functions of a fortress in Sinai desert. Residing at the site of Tell Abu Saifi, this fortress was rebuilt and modified over centuries. These new findings suggest that it had an elaborate landscape of 500 trees leading to its entrance about 2000 years ago. These trees were likely planted in clay-lined circles on both sides of a road. the fortress was in use when Ptolemy I — a general of Alexander the Great — and his descendants ruled Egypt.

Trees, Moats, and Defense

According to the new findings reported by Sky News Arabia, the fortress was surrounded by a trench (a moat) that was more than 6.6 feet (2 meters) deep. This trench would have helped soldiers defend the fortress. The Ptolemies faced a number of adversaries at different times, including the Seleucid Empire, the Roman Republic and rebel groups operating in Egypt.

Clay planting circles may have been used to plant trees in Ptolemaic Egypt, Elizabeth Macaulay, a classics professor at the City University of New York Graduate Center stated in an email to Live Science. Evidence from papyri and archaeology supports large-scale plant cultivation. If roots are found, it could confirm these circles were used for planting and help identify tree species.

Other Findings

Several other finds like living quarters of soldiers and perhaps their families. In addition, they unearthed a stretch of road that was 328 feet (100 m) long, 36 feet (11 m) wide, and paved with limestone slabs. It would have been used for military units traveling to the fortress. Archaeologists unearthed four corners of a structure that may be from an even earlier period. It's possible that this structure is also a fortress, but the team has not been able to date it or verify its purpose.