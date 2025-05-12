Honor Magic V5 is expected to launch as a successor to the Honor Magic V3, which was unveiled in China in July 2024. The company is tipped to skip the Magic V4 moniker. The purported book-style foldable will likely come with a larger battery than the existing model. The handset has now reportedly appeared on a couple of Chinese certification sites, which hints at its battery capacity and charging speed. Previous leaks have suggested the probable launch timeline and chipset details of the Honor Magic V5.

Honor Magic V5 Key Features (Expected)

An Honor handset with the model number MBH-AN10 was spotted on China's MIIT and 3C certification websites, according to a Gizmochina report. This is expected to be the Honor Magic V5. As per the listing, the phone is listed to pack a 2,070mAh and a 3,880mAh dual-cell battery. This means that the battery will have a rated capacity of about 5,950mAh.

The report notes that the Honor may market the Magic V5 with a 6,100mAh typical battery. If true, it would be the largest battery found on a foldable smartphone yet. A recent leak suggested that Vivo's upcoming X Fold 5 could pack a 6,000mAh battery.

The MIIT listing reportedly further suggests that the Honor Magic V5 will likely support Beidou-3 connectivity for short messaging services. The 3C listing of the handset suggests that it may support 66W wired fast charging, similar to its predecessor.

The report added that the Honor Magic V5 could carry a 6.45-inch LTPO OLED cover screen and an 8-inch 2K inner display. Both panels are expected to support 120Hz refresh rate. The handset may get a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and an IPX8-rated water-resistant thin build.

For optics, the Honor Magic V5 will likely come with a 50-megapixel main rear camera with OIS support, an ultra-wide camera, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter. The handset may support wireless charging, satellite connectivity, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

The Honor Magic V5 has earlier been tipped to launch in late May or early June.