Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor Magic V5 Reportedly Listed on MIIT, 3C Certification Sites; Battery, Charging Details Surface

Honor Magic V5 Reportedly Listed on MIIT, 3C Certification Sites; Battery, Charging Details Surface

Honor Magic V5 is expected to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 May 2025 19:10 IST
Honor Magic V5 Reportedly Listed on MIIT, 3C Certification Sites; Battery, Charging Details Surface

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic V3 packs a 5,150mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support

Highlights
  • Honor Magic V5 may support 66W wired fast charging
  • The handset will likely sport an 8-inch 2K main display
  • The Honor Magic V5 could get a 50-megapixel main camera
Advertisement

Honor Magic V5 is expected to launch as a successor to the Honor Magic V3, which was unveiled in China in July 2024. The company is tipped to skip the Magic V4 moniker. The purported book-style foldable will likely come with a larger battery than the existing model. The handset has now reportedly appeared on a couple of Chinese certification sites, which hints at its battery capacity and charging speed. Previous leaks have suggested the probable launch timeline and chipset details of the Honor Magic V5.

Honor Magic V5 Key Features (Expected)

An Honor handset with the model number MBH-AN10 was spotted on China's MIIT and 3C certification websites, according to a Gizmochina report. This is expected to be the Honor Magic V5. As per the listing, the phone is listed to pack a 2,070mAh and a 3,880mAh dual-cell battery. This means that the battery will have a rated capacity of about 5,950mAh.

The report notes that the Honor may market the Magic V5 with a 6,100mAh typical battery. If true, it would be the largest battery found on a foldable smartphone yet. A recent leak suggested that Vivo's upcoming X Fold 5 could pack a 6,000mAh battery.

The MIIT listing reportedly further suggests that the Honor Magic V5 will likely support Beidou-3 connectivity for short messaging services. The 3C listing of the handset suggests that it may support 66W wired fast charging, similar to its predecessor. 

The report added that the Honor Magic V5 could carry a 6.45-inch LTPO OLED cover screen and an 8-inch 2K inner display. Both panels are expected to support 120Hz refresh rate. The handset may get a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and an IPX8-rated water-resistant thin build.

For optics, the Honor Magic V5 will likely come with a 50-megapixel main rear camera with OIS support, an ultra-wide camera, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter. The handset may support wireless charging, satellite connectivity, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

The Honor Magic V5 has earlier been tipped to launch in late May or early June.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor Magic V5, Honor Magic V5 Specifications, Honor Magic V5 Features, Honor Magic V3, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
India Smartphone Shipments Fell 6 Percent YoY in Q1 2025, Apple Posts Highest Growth: IDC
Honor Magic V5 Reportedly Listed on MIIT, 3C Certification Sites; Battery, Charging Details Surface
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Black Rs. 399 Plan Now Has IPTV Services With Other Benefits
  2. Moto G86 Power 5G Design, Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online
  3. Vivo V50 Elite Edition to Launch in India on This Day
  4. Realme GT 7 Series to Get 7,000mAh Battery With 120W Charging Support
  5. Kindle Paperwhite (12th Gen) Review: The E-reader Champ Is Back
  6. OnePlus 15 Tipped to Feature iPhone-Like Design, Flat 1.5K Display
  7. iOS 19 Will Sync Public Wi-Fi Networks Across All Your Apple Devices
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 May Adopt Galaxy Watch Ultra's 'Squircle' Design
  9. Truecaller Introduces AI-Powered Message IDs for Filtering Messages
  10. Bitcoin Hovers Over $103,000 Price Point, Ether Breaches $2,500 MarkÂ 
#Latest Stories
  1. Malaysia Logs 300 Percent Rise in Electricity Theft Linked to Illegal Crypto Mining: Report
  2. Amazon's New Vulcan Robots for Fulfilment Centres Have a ‘Sense of Touch’
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Spotted on Geekbench With Exynos 2400 Chipset
  4. Honor Magic V5 Reportedly Listed on MIIT, 3C Certification Sites; Battery, Charging Details Surface
  5. Apple Said to be Considering Hiking iPhone Prices
  6. India Smartphone Shipments Fell 6 Percent YoY in Q1 2025, Apple Posts Highest Growth: IDC
  7. Microsoft Expands Copilot Pages to All Users, to Offer a Collaborative Space for Creative Projects
  8. Xiaomi 16 With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC Tipped to Launch in September
  9. OnePlus 15 Tipped to Use Flat 1.5K Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset
  10. Meta's Stablecoin Plans Likely to Face Regulatory Pushback as US Senator Warren Questions GENIUS Act 
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »