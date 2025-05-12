Technology News
iOS 19 Will Reportedly Sync Public Wi-Fi Networks Across All Your Apple Devices for More Convenience

It is speculated to prove beneficial when you’re connecting to a new Wi-Fi network at a hotel, office, or gym.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 May 2025 10:55 IST
iOS 19 Will Reportedly Sync Public Wi-Fi Networks Across All Your Apple Devices for More Convenience

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is expected to preview the iOS 19 update at WWDC 2025 in June

Highlights
  • The feature may sync Wi-Fi details across iPhone, iPad, and Mac
  • It is reported to remove the need to enter credential on multiple devices
  • iOS 19 will be previewed at WWDC 2025 beginning June 9
iOS 19 could make it easier to connect all your devices to public Wi-Fi networks, according to claims by a seasoned journalist. Apple is expected to soon preview the latest firmware iterations, such as iOS 19, for the iPhone and other devices. The OS is said to debut with a new system which synchronises the credentials for Wi-Fi access across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, enabling users to enter the information on any one device and quickly access the network on all of them.

Wi-Fi Synchronisation in iOS 19

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman highlighted a new system that is currently under development. It is reported to be a “much requested” time-saving feature. As per the journalist, users may be able to enter the Wi-Fi details on the iPhone and access the network without having to do the same again on other devices such as the iPad or Mac.

This is said to prove beneficial when you're connecting to a new Wi-Fi network at a hotel, office, or gym. The usual process of joining a public network requires you to fill out a web form on all of your devices on which you wish to access the internet. Instead of having to manually fill it out on all of them, you may only need to do it on one device and the new system could sync it across all your other Apple devices, potentially improving the convenience.

Wi-Fi syncing across devices may just be one of the many quality-of-life upgrades included in iOS 19.

Apple is reported to introduce a new design language with “glassy” effects akin to the Apple Vision Pro's user interface (UI). Additionally, Apple Intelligence is expected to be integrated into more apps and features. Meanwhile, the company could also equip the iPad with a more powerful OS to bring its productivity level to par with Mac.

These additions are expected to be the standout announcements at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, and you may not have to wait long to hear about them. The Cupertino-based tech giant has already announced the date of its next developer event and it will begin with a keynote on June 9. During the five-day affair, Apple is likely to unveil its upcoming operating system updates for the iPhone, Mac computers and other devices.

Further reading: iOS 19, iOS 19 Design, iOS 19 Features, iOS 18, WWDC 2025, WWDC, Apple, IPhone, Ipad, Mac
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 May Reportedly Adopt Galaxy Watch Ultra-Like ‘Squircle’ Design

