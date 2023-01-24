Technology News

Ethereum Shanghai: Mainnet Shadow Fork Now Deployed, Developers Confirm

This shadow fork will be used to test if the upgraded blockchain is capable of allowing the withdrawal of ETH, staked on the network.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 January 2023 16:44 IST
Ethereum Shanghai: Mainnet Shadow Fork Now Deployed, Developers Confirm

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Shubham Dhiman

Ethereum completed its last major upgrade called the Merge last year

Highlights
  • The shadow fork did see some glitches, Ethereum developer said
  • This shadow mainnet will be under observation for the days to come
  • The Shanghai update is around six to eight weeks away from being deployed

Ethereum blockchain is set to get the functionality of letting stakers withdraw their tokens with its upcoming Shanghai update. The shadow mainnet for this upgrade has been successfully deployed, developers working on it confirmed on January 23. This shadow fork will be used to test if the upgraded blockchain is capable of allowing the withdrawal of ETH, staked on the network. The upgrade is slated to go live in full force around March this year.

Before making the upgrade live, developers need to be sure that it is free from any bugs or glitches that could affect its operations upon final deployment and that is where this shadow fork will come-in handy.

Ethereum developer who goes by the Twitter handle of @vdWijden, confirmed the development while also revealing that the shadow fork did encounter some technical snags.

Last year, the Ethereum blockchain transitioned from its proof-of-work (PoW) mining model to the energy-efficient proof-of-stake (PoS) model. The name of this revamped network is Merge.

In PoS, blockchain validators stake their personal Ether tokens to create new blocks and verify transactions. In return, stakers get interest and other rewards on their staked tokens.

It is estimated that $22.38 billion (roughly Rs. 1,82,520 crore) worth of Ether tokens are currently staked on the blockchain.

Once the Shanghai upgrade goes live, it will allow Ethereum validators to choose if they want to keep their tokens staked or withdraw them.

Ethereum developers are reportedly looking to launch a public testnet for the Shanghai update in February.

In the coming months, the blockchain will continue to get upgrades to address key challenges.

Earlier this week, Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum said that ‘stealth addresses' could be a potential solution that could safeguard all the information that is saved on Ethereum, which is a public blockchain. These stealth addresses can add anonymity to the peer-to-peer transactions of digital assets.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Ethereum, Blockchain, Shanghai
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Meta Brings Support for Emoji Reactions, Backgrounds to End-to-End Encrypted Messenger Chats: All Details
Featured video of the day
Redmi Note 12 Pro+: All About the 200-Megapixel Camera

Related Stories

Ethereum Shanghai: Mainnet Shadow Fork Now Deployed, Developers Confirm
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Launches RxPass Drug Subscription Service for US Prime Members
  2. Croma ‘Constitution of Joy’ Republic Day Sale: Best Deals
  3. Jio 5G Network Services Are Now Available in These 50 Cities
  4. OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Keyboard Price Tipped: Report
  5. Oppo Reno 8T Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra May Feature the Telephoto Sensor From This Phone
  7. Oppo Reno 8T 4G Specifications, Prices Tipped: All Details
  8. What Google CEO Sundar Pichai Told Workers After Announcing Job Cuts
  9. PlayStation 5 Pro to Debut in April 2023, May Feature Liquid Cooling: Report
  10. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 15,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series Pre-Reservations Open in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. WWE 2K23 Release Date Set for March 17, Features John Cena as Cover Star: Details
  3. Zomato Instant Not Shutting Down, Will Rebrand 10-Minute Food Delivery Service, Company Says
  4. Microsoft to Discontinue Sale of Windows 10 Home and Pro Downloads From January 31: Details
  5. 5G Network Can Be Misused for Drug Trafficking, Money Laundering and More, Papers Submitted at DGP Meet Warn
  6. Ethereum Shanghai: Mainnet Shadow Fork Now Deployed, Developers Confirm
  7. Oppo Reno 8T 4G Specifications Tipped, May Get 6.43-Inch Display, 33W Fast Charging
  8. Moto E13 Specifications, Design, Price Tipped, May Get 6.52-Inch Display
  9. Meta Brings Support for Emoji Reactions, Backgrounds to End-to-End Encrypted Messenger Chats: All Details
  10. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Boasts the Biggest Budget for an Expansion in CD Projekt Red’s History
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.