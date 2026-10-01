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Samsung Galaxy Glasses With Gemini AI to Launch Globally Next Month: Report

Samsung showcased its AI-powered Galaxy Glasses in July during the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 October 2026 13:51 IST
Samsung Galaxy Glasses With Gemini AI to Launch Globally Next Month: Report

Samsung Galaxy Glasses (pictured) feature a built-in camera

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Glasses are powered by a Snapdragon SoC
  • Samsung’s glasses are claimed to offer up to nine hours of battery life
  • Samsung Galaxy Glasses pricing remains under wraps
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Samsung Galaxy Glasses will be launched in select global markets soon as the tech giant's first AI-powered smart eyewear, according to a report. This comes after the company showcased its smart glasses in July during the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event. However, Samsung first announced that it is developing smart glasses during the Google I/O 2026 keynote presentation. While the company has already revealed the design and specifications of the upcoming smart glasses, the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Glasses remains under wraps and is expected to be announced on the day of their debut. A Snapdragon SoC powers the wearable.

Samsung Galaxy Glasses Pricing Expected to Be Announced in November

In a statement given to The Korea Herald (translated from Korean), the tech giant confirmed that it will launch the Samsung Galaxy Glasses in November. Since the company has already revealed the specifications, features, design, and other details about the smart eyewear, it is expected to confirm the pricing and availability details next month. Apart from this, the Samsung Galaxy Glasses could go on sale in select global markets in November, too, marking Samsung's entry into a new wearable category.

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Showcased during the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event in July, Samsung partnered with lifestyle brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker to develop the Galaxy Glasses. While introducing the smart glasses, the tech giant said that the Samsung Galaxy Glasses will be available in limited markets, while not specifiying the names of the regions. The smart glasses will compete with the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 smart eyewear, which was recently launched.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy Glasses are powered by the Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chipset from Qualcomm. The wearable sports a built-in camera, allowing the smart glasses to provide answers to user queries based on visual context. The company says that the smart glasses will deliver up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge. Meanwhile, the wireless charging case will provide up to seven additional full charges.

The Samsung Galaxy Glasses will also ship with Google's Gemini AI assistant. The AI tool will be able to reserve tables at restaurants and execute similar tasks for users. It will also feature a built-in microphone and speaker, allowing users to listen to music and take calls for a hands-free experience.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Glasses, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Glasses Launch, Samsung Galaxy Glasses Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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