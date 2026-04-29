Technology News
English Edition

US Judge Rejects Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s Bid for New Trial

Court rejects request citing lack of new evidence.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 April 2026 18:30 IST
US Judge Rejects Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s Bid for New Trial

Photo Credit: Reuters

Court order dismisses claims tied to request for retrial

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • A request for a new trial was denied by the Manhattan court
  • Motion filed without consulting legal counsel
  • Case continues as appeals process moves forward
Advertisement

A US judge has declined former FTX CEO and co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried's plea for a new trial, claiming that the witnesses cited were not newly discovered. The former FTX CEO's trial was overseen by Judge Lewis Kaplan in 2023, who wrote in an order on Tuesday that the claim of new evidence and witnesses was baseless. In February, Bankman-Fried had requested a new trial to be overseen by a different judge. On top of that, the motion was reportedly filed without consulting his lawyers, while an appeals court was considering his conviction and sentence. 

Judge Questions Basis of Motion and Dismisses Claims

On Wednesday, Bankman-Fried sought to withdraw his request, as he believed that he would not get a fair hearing on this topic, but the judge denied. As per a report by Bloomberg, the FTX founder had accused Nishad Singh, who is the firm's head of engineering, of changing his statement after “threats from the government.” He also added that the two other executives, Daniel Chapsky and Ryan Salame, would also dispute the prosecution's claims, but they also declined to testify due to similar repercussions. 

VoltCrypto Hacks Discussion
Explore More...

The judge had characterised the motion by Bankman-Fried as part of a calculated effort to strengthen his reputation, stating that “This motion appears to be one part of a plan to rescue his reputation that Bankman-Fried hatched and even committed to writing after FTX declared bankruptcy but before he was indicted," according to court documents.

In 2024, Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison for stealing $8 billion (roughly Rs. 66,678 crore) from customers of the now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange he founded. US District Judge Lewis Kaplan handed down the sentence at a Manhattan court hearing after rejecting Bankman-Fried's claim that FTX customers did not actually lose money and finding that he lied during his trial testimony.

The jury found Bankman-Fried guilty on seven fraud and conspiracy counts stemming from FTX's 2022 collapse in what prosecutors have called one of the biggest financial frauds in US history.

The court's decision comes as Bankman-Fried's case continues to proceed through the appeals process. Furthermore, the case remains one of the most closely scrutinised cases in the crypto industry, reflecting the implications of accountability and regulation in the sector. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Crypto hacks, Crypto Regulation, FTX Exchange
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Valve Says It's 'Hard at Work' on Steam Deck 2

Related Stories

US Judge Rejects Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s Bid for New Trial
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Buds Ace 3 Launched With Up to 54 Hours of Total Battery Life
  2. New Leak Hints at the Oppo Reno 16 Pro's Launch Timeline, Key Features
  3. Apple's 20th Anniversary iPhone May Sport an All-Curved, Borderless Screen
  4. YouTube's 'Ask YouTube' AI Chatbot Offers Smart Replies With Videos, Shorts
  5. Anthropic's New Connectors Will Make Claude More Creative
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI, Amazon Announce Multi-Year Strategic Partnership as Microsoft’s Exclusive Deal Ends
  2. US Judge Rejects Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s Bid for New Trial
  3. Valve Says It's 'Hard at Work' on Steam Deck 2
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite Availability Details Announced Ahead of May 7 Launch Date
  5. Smartphone Buyers in India Prioritise AI and Real-World Usage, Flipkart Report Shows
  6. Google Pixel 11 Series’ Tensor G6 Chipset Could Be Significantly Faster Than Last Year’s Tensor G5 SoC, Leak Suggests
  7. Oppo Reno 16 Pro Key Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Launch in H2 2026
  8. Samsung Galaxy S27 Tipped to Arrive With Redesigned Camera Layout to Accomodate Qi2 Magnetic Charging
  9. Anthropic’s Claude Can Now Complete Creative Tasks in Adobe, Blender and Autodesk
  10. Stranger Things: Tales from '85 Now Available for Streaming on Netflix
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »