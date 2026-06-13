Asus is one of the few brands that have always kept innovating in the mundane laptop design. Whether it be the Zenbooks or Vivobooks, the company has made sure to bring some innovations to the customers. One such product that brings innovations to the masses is the Asus Zenbook Duo. First launched in 2024, the first iteration created the buzz, though it still had some loose ends. However, with the latest Asus Zenbook Duo 2026, the company has made some significant improvements.

The latest laptop from the brand is currently available at Rs. 2,99,999, which is quite an asking price for a laptop in this segment. However, you also get some perks that are not possible with a conventional laptop. I've had the chance to use the laptop extensively over the past couple of weeks, and here is what you need to know.

Asus Zenbook Duo (UX8407) Laptop Design: Beautiful and Mature

Dimension - 310.1 x 208.6 x 19.6 ~ 23.4 mm

Weight - 1.65kg

Colours - Moher Grey

Asus has made sure to turn no stone unturned when it comes to designing the Asus Zenbook Duo. The latest Zenbook Duo UX8407 still looks like a statement piece, but it no longer feels like a prototype. And you will notice this the moment you take it out of the packaging.

The Asus Zenbook Duo is available in single Grey colour option.

The design now feels more mature, and the material used here looks more premium than the previous generation. The laptop is available in a single Moher Grey colour option, and the brand has decided to go with the Ceraluminium chassis, which is basically a mix of ceramic-textured aluminium alloy. The laptop further adds more premiumness. It genuinely feels different from the generic brushed-metal surfaces you get on most premium laptops. It is matte, almost stony to the touch, and it resists smudges better than I expected.

The company claims it has shaved 5 percent off the overall footprint compared to the previous generation, and it's sure noticeable. The laptop measures 23.4mm at its thickest point and weighs 1.65kg. Surely, it is not the lightest ultrabook available in the market, but it also does not project it either. You have a marvel of a dual-screen design here.

The laptop comes with an in-built laptop stand that can be adjusted as per your need.

What really changes the experience is the new hideaway hinge. The gap between the two 14-inch panels is now almost flush, and that instantly makes the whole thing feel more cohesive. This is a big improvement over the previous generation, where the gap between the two panels was a distraction in dual-screen mode. The keyboard is attached to the second screen seamlessly this time, thanks to pogo pings, though you might need to struggle a bit to take it off. Moreover, the company claims that the top panel can withstand a 5 kg direct force, while the screen can handle up to 15 kg without fail. This is a claim; you might not want to test it out after you purchase it!

Talking modes, the laptop can be used in different modes: Laptop Mode, Dual Screen Mode, Desktop Mode, and Sharing Mode. Overall, I prefer using it in either laptop or dual-screen mode, with the keyboard on the desk. In normal laptop mode, you can use it as a conventional laptop, which you may find a bit bulky. However, the true magic appears when you put it in dual-screen mode. There is a kickstand at the back of the laptop that lets you set the machine at a fixed angle for tabletop use, which works quite well in landscape mode. However, in portrait mode, you might want to avoid tapping on the screen with any enthusiasm.

The device comes with decent selection of connectivity ports on both side of the laptop.

Asus has been sensible with port selection this time. You get two Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports with DP/PD, one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A port, one HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. Notably, there is no SD-card slot here, which can be a bit inconvenient for the creators. The company has also placed ports on both sides, which makes it easier to connect different peripherals without making a mess. In terms of wireless connectivity, the company has provided dual-band Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) and Bluetooth 5.4, which remained fast and reliable throughout testing.

Asus Zenbook Duo (UX8407) Laptop Display: Vibrant and Colourful

Display - 14-inch dual OLED touchscreens

Resolution - 3K (2880 x 1800 pixels)

Refresh Rate - 144Hz

Now coming to the star of the show: the dual 14-inch OLED touchscreens. Each panel comes with a 2880 x 1800 pixel resolution and features up to a 144Hz screen refresh rate. And both are Asus Lumina Pro OLED panels, which offer HDR True Black 1000, hitting up to 500 nits in SDR and 1000 nits peak in HDR. Apart from this, you also get 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, Pantone-validated colours, TUV Rheinland certification, SGS Eye Care certification, and anti-reflective coating.

The laptop comes with a 14-inch dual OLED touchscreen displays.

The displays are among the best available in the laptop market to date. The Asus Lumino OLED panels deliver sharp contrasts and vivid colours. You will not feel any difference while using the top or bottom panel of the laptop. Both screens are vivid, accurate, and more than good enough for serious content work. You can also change the colour settings in the MyAsus application and customise it as per your needs.

Brightness is also respectable, and in most cases, you will easily get up to 500nits of brightness in daily usage, which makes it easier to use the laptop in indoor conditions. However, while using in an outdoor cafe setup or in a situation like this, you may find it a bit more wanting. The anti-reflective coating is here, and it does remove some glare, though you might still struggle a bit in outdoor conditions.

The laptop comes with a dedicated sharing mode through which you two people can use the screens at the same time.

That being said, the bezels have been reduced quite a bit compared to the previous generations. However, you will notice slightly thick bezels at the top of the display, which can be an eyesore for some. But in most cases, you will not notice them once you are used to the machine. The display also comes with a screen refresh rate of up to 144Hz, supported on both panels. The high refresh rate sure makes a difference with the whole animations getting buttery smooth.

Asus Zenbook Duo (UX8407) Laptop Keyboard, Touchpad, Speakers, and Webcam

Keyboard - Detachable backlit soft keyboard

Webcam - 1080p Hi-res camera

Speakers - six speakers

The Asus Zenbook Duo comes with a traditional keyboard; instead, you get a detachable Bluetooth keyboard. The keyboard is connected via the pogo pins, and it sure provides a sturdy grip. This has its fair share of pros and cons. For pros, the keyboard stays in place quite firmly, and you can use it as a normal keyboard. On the other side, you might have to struggle a bit to detach the keyboard, which is not a bad thing per se. Moving on, the keyboard is backlit in nature and offers a key travel of 1.7mm.

The laptop comes with a detachable keyboard, which is also backlit in nature.

The keys are well-placed, and typing on them feels more natural than on many thin laptop keyboards permanently attached to the chassis. Some users may find it slightly mushy, but I never felt it was sloppy. In my typing tests, the keyboard was good for about 102 WPM when attached in laptop mode and around 79 WPM when placed flat on a desk.

The laptop also comes with a large touchpad, which worked well during the review period. The trackpad also comes with edge gestures for volume, brightness, and media controls. These might sound gimmicky until you use them for a few days; then they become one of those little quality-of-life tricks you miss on other laptops.

The laptop comes with six speakers that delivers a decent sound experience.

Moving on, one of the most underrated features of the Asus Zenbook Duo is its speakers. The laptop comes equipped with a six-speaker Harman Kardon-tuned setup. The speaker delivers some of the best sound I have heard from a 14-inch laptop. The sound is loud and clear, which makes it easier to listen to podcasts, calls, and dialogues. The bass is present but not dominant, which is the right call. The sound also doesn't muffle at high volumes, and you also get Dolby Atmos for more refinement.

In terms of security, the laptop does not include a physical fingerprint sensor, but it does include an IR camera for Windows Hello. The IR camera works decently throughout the review period. However, there were some instances when it refused to accept the face. Moving on, the camera is good, and you will not face many problems while using it for quick video calls.

Asus Zenbook Duo (UX8407) Laptop Software: Useful

Operating System - Windows 11 Home

Other Features - Copilot, Asus AI Applications

The Asus Zenbook Duo runs Windows 11 Home. The device also comes with a Copilot AI tool with multiple use cases. I used Copilot to summarise the articles for easy reading. You also get a dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard to quickly access the AI assistant.

You are getting all the Microsoft CoPilot features like Live Captions, Windows Studio Effects v2, Recall, and more, which are good to use in different cases. Then there is Asus StoryCube, which is a one-stop for managing your photos and videos.

Apart from this, the MyAsus application is the one-stop solution for taking care of most of the features on this laptop. With this app, you can diagnose problems, update drivers, and even customise settings, which is a good thing.

Then comes the bloatware, and that is where the mood dips. GlideX, Adobe Offers, McAfee LiveSafe, a Dropbox trial, and the old Asus Dial and Control Panel app are still present. For a laptop that costs almost Rs. 3 lakh in India, this is too much clutter.

Asus Zenbook Duo (UX8407) Performance: Top-Notch Performance

Chipset - Intel Core Ultra 7 355 Processor

RAM - 32GB LPDDR5X

ROM - 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD

GPU - Intel Graphics

The latest Asus Zenbook Duo is loaded with an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 processor that offers up to 4.7GHz of clock speeds. The chipset also comes with a dedicated NPU that delivers up to 49 TOPS of performance. Moreover, you also get 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of NVMe M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The company is also offering an additional SSD slot to expand the storage, which you can easily access by opening the screws at the bottom panel.

Coming to the performance, the Asus Zenbook Duo lives up to expectations. The laptop can handle most of the tasks you throw at it. Whether it's normal day-to-day usage or heavy multitasking, you will not face much trouble. Moreover, using both screens simultaneously, I didn't experience much lag or stutter, which is a good thing. I have compiled a list of synthetic benchmarks, which you can check below.

The laptop is loaded with latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor.

In terms of gaming performance, the laptop can handle most casual games with ease, provided you play them in low to medium settings. There are different modes that help you get the most out of the laptop's performance: Speed, Performance, Standard, and Whisper. With Performance mode, the fan speed is loud, but performance is sustained.

The thermal performance is also decent. During the review period, I hardly noticed the laptop getting hot in everyday usage. Even during intensive tasks, the laptop can hold its own, and you will not notice it getting too hot to handle.

Asus Zenbook Duo (UX8407) Laptop Battery: Reliable

Battery Capacity - 4 Cell, 99 Wh (Typical)

Fast Charging - 100W USB Type-C Adapter

You might be wondering if with two screens, the battery life on the Zenbook Duo will take a hit. However, this is where it genuinely defies expectations. With two OLED screens, the laptop lasted longer than some thin-and-light laptops on the market. The credit for this largely goes to the improved 99WHr battery. This is a substantial upgrade over the 75WHr battery you get in the previous generation of Zenbook Duo (UX8406). The extra battery capacity, coupled with the power efficiency of the Panther Lake chips, delivers good battery life on this machine.

Asus Zenbook Duo offers good battery life.

As a daily driver, I never felt the need to charge it during work hours once it was fully charged. And at the end of the day, it still manages to get some battery left in its bank. With medium to heavy usage, I roughly got 8 to 9 hours of backup, which is an improvement compared to the previous generation. Moreover, the laptop also comes with a 100W fast charger, which can charge the machine up to 100 percent in 90 to 95 minutes.

Asus Zenbook Duo (UX8407) Laptop Verdict

The Asus Zenbook Duo 2026 looks more mature compared to the previous generation of Duo laptops. It is more elegant, modern, and refined than the previous generation. The hinge has improved drastically, creating a more seamless look and feel for the laptop. The design has also improved, and the Ceraluminium frame with a stone-like finish does give it a minimal yet premium look.

The displays are the key highlights of the laptop, which are also among the best from the brand. Asus has fixed most of the problems that come with a dual-screen laptop, namely battery life, portability, cohesive software experience, and more. Moreover, Intel's Panther Lake chip brings real performance gains and a surprisingly capable integrated GPU, while the six‑speaker audio system helps round out the package. That being said, the laptop is priced close to Rs. 3 lakh, which is a substantial asking price for a Windows-based productivity laptop. If you are looking for a simple, traditional laptop, this might be of interest to you. However, if you are a multitasker and want more screen estate without adding an external display, you might consider the Asus Zenbook Duo 2026.