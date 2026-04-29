Bitcoin Remains Range Bound Ahead of US Fed Decision and ETF Outflows

Bitcoin traded near $77,300 (roughly Rs. 73.2 lakh) on Wednesday, as the cryptocurrency market remained cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's rate decision and shifting institutional flows. The world's largest cryptocurrency saw an increase of 0.3 percent in the last 24 hours, based on today's market data. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $2,300 (roughly Rs. 2.21 lakh), reflecting steady but restrained movement across the broader crypto market. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 73 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 2.21 lakh, as per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker.

According to market participants, institutional sentiment has softened slightly, with spot Bitcoin ETFs seeing $263 million (roughly Rs. 2,492 crore) in outflows after a sustained inflow streak, signalling cautious positioning ahead of key macro triggers.

Across the broader market, altcoins remained largely stable, mirroring Bitcoin's cautious movement. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $627.32 (roughly Rs. 59,400), while Solana (SOL) traded near $84.84 (roughly Rs. 8,040). XRP hovered around $1.39 (roughly Rs. 132), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.102 (roughly Rs. 9.66), indicating limited risk appetite across the broader market.

Macro Uncertainty and ETF Flows Keep Market Range-Bound

Providing a broader market perspective, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “Price action is being influenced by mixed ETF flows. There were modest inflows after a sharp outflow [...] On-chain signals such as low exchange reserves continue to reflect tightening supply. But rising profit-taking near resistance is limiting upside momentum [...] Investors should avoid chasing rallies. Consider entering in parts during pullbacks. Keep position sizes disciplined. Stay cautious ahead of macro-driven volatility.”

Explaining the current market setup, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said, “If the Fed maintains a hawkish stance, Bitcoin may move toward the $75,000 (roughly Rs. 71.1 lakh) support. The next major trigger will be the April CPI data, especially to assess rising energy-driven inflation.”

Adding further context to recent price action, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “Lower participation from institutions and liquidity providers led to thinner order books, making prices more reactive to smaller trades. Focus now shifts to the Federal Reserve meeting, where rates are expected to remain unchanged. This is generally supportive as it keeps borrowing costs steady.”

Overall, analysts said the crypto market continues to stay in a consolidation phase as investors track macro developments, ETF flows, and institutional positioning. Bitcoin's ability to stay above the $75,000 (about Rs. 71.1 lakh) support zone and try to move toward the $80,000 (about Rs. 75.8 lakh) resistance level will continue to be the main factor in how the market moves.

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