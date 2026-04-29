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Valve Says It's 'Hard at Work' on Steam Deck 2

Valve has not confirmed a release window for the second-gen Steam Deck.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 April 2026 18:02 IST
Valve Says It's 'Hard at Work' on Steam Deck 2

Photo Credit: Valve

Steam Deck OLED was released in 2023

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Highlights
  • The Steam controller will launch in select markets on May 4
  • The Steam Machine has likely been delayed due to RAM, storage shortages
  • Valve halted production of Steam Deck LCD model last year
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Valve is set to release a new family of Steam hardware this year, including the Steam Machine, a PC/console hybrid that runs on SteamOS. The new lineup of devices, which also includes the Steam controller and Steam Frame VR headset, will join the Steam Deck, the company's gaming handheld that launched in 2022. Valve has now confirmed that it's also “hard at work” on the next-generation Steam Deck.

Steam Deck 2 in Development

In an interview with IGN, Valve programmer Pierre-Loup Griffais said that work on the Steam Deck 2 was underway at Valve. Griffais said that the team would implement learnings from Steam Deck and Steam Machine on the second-gen Steam Deck.

“We're hard at work on it,” the Valve programmer said when asked about the Steam Deck 2. “And obviously every step of the way, if you look at our harder projects over the years, you can draw a straight line from original Steam Controller and Steam Machines to Steam Deck to everything that we're announcing and shipping this year. And we expect Steam Deck 2 will be a lot of the same where a lot of what we're doing here will be learnings that build up to it.”

Steam Machine Delayed

Valve has not confirmed a release window for the Steam Deck 2. This week, the company announced it would launch the new Steam controller on May 4, though there was no update on the release dates for Steam Machine and Steam Frame. The company, however, told IGN that it would share news on the Steam Machine soon.

“We don't have exact details about the timeline to share today. And we're hard at work on trying to get them out the door. I think we are definitely expecting to roll out some news soon about that, but in general, I think things are going well,” Griffais said.

Steam Machine, Steam Frame, and Steam controller were unveiled in November last year, with Valve planning to release the devices in early 2026. While the Steam controller is on its way, Steam Machine and Steam Frame are likely delayed.

Earlier this year, Valve said the ongoing memory and storage shortages had forced it to revisit its exact shipping schedule and pricing around the Steam Machine and Steam Frame. The company said that it was still planning to launch the Steam Machine in the first half of 2026. It's unclear if Valve will be able to stick to that schedule.

Steam Deck, Valve's Linux-based gaming handheld, was released in 2022. The company followed up with an OLED version of the device in 2023. However, it's become harder to get your hands on a Steam Deck in 2026.

Weeks after announcing the Steam Machine, Valve said it was discontinuing production of the Steam Deck LCD model. The 256GB base model, priced $399 in the US, would no longer be available once it was sold out, Valve said. In January this year, all Steam Deck models, including the OLED variant, went out of stock in the US. Valve said that RAM and memory shortages had impacted Steam Deck OLED stock in the country.   

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Further reading: Steam Deck 2, Steam Deck, Steam Machine, Steam Controller, Valve
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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