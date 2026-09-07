Bitcoin traded near Rs. 75 lakh on Monday as the cryptocurrency market remained under pressure after stronger-than-expected US jobs data pushed expectations for a September Federal Reserve rate hike higher. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near Rs. 2.35 lakh, while major altcoins showed mixed momentum. According to market participants, the recovery remains intact, but Bitcoin is currently going through a period of consolidation as traders assess the impact of renewed rate-hike expectations. According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin traded near $79,500 (roughly Rs. 75.1 lakh), and Ethereum traded near $2,500 (roughly Rs. 2.3 lakh).

The world's largest cryptocurrency fell 0.5 percent in the last 24 hours, according to the Gadgets 360 price tracker. Analysts said stronger US jobs data has pushed September Fed rate-hike expectations back to around 57-60 percent, putting renewed pressure on risk assets. However, crypto-specific demand remains supportive, with US spot Bitcoin ETFs recording significant net inflows and technical indicators continuing to point to a constructive broader setup.

Major altcoins traded with mixed momentum on Monday.

Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $745 (roughly Rs. 70,300), while Solana (SOL) traded near $104 (roughly Rs. 9,800). XRP hovered around $1.40 (roughly Rs. 132), while Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.08965.

ETF Demand And On-Chain Signals Strengthen Market Structure

Pointing to Bitcoin's move below $80,000, Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex, said, “Despite the pullback, demand remains healthy, with spot Bitcoin ETFs attracting more than $986 million (roughly Rs. 9,313 crore) in net inflows over the week. On-chain signals are also improving: Bitcoin has reclaimed its 50-month moving average for the first time since the last bear market, while short-term holders have returned to profit after more than a year.”

Assessing the current market consolidation, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “Bitcoin is currently in a period of consolidation, with muted momentum reflecting a lack of conviction among traders [...] Improving technical indicators keep the broader setup constructive, while key support levels remain important in determining whether the rebound stays intact. For now, the market appears to be waiting for a stronger catalyst to establish direction, with a breakout or breakdown likely to set the tone for the next phase.”

Assessing Bitcoin's performance following the stronger US jobs report, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “US payrolls rose by 162,000 in August. Markets now price in roughly a 57 percent-59 percent probability of a September Fed rate hike. This continues to put pressure on risk assets. Crypto-specific demand, however, remains supportive [...] Investors should avoid chasing Bitcoin near resistance. Staggered entries and controlled leverage are preferable.”

Overall, analysts noted that Bitcoin is currently consolidating as traders await a stronger catalyst, with support around $78,000-$78,800 (roughly Rs. 73.67 lakh-Rs. 74.43 lakh) and resistance around $81,200-$82,300 (roughly Rs. 76.69 lakh-Rs. 77.73 lakh). The upcoming US CPI reading and the Federal Reserve's September meeting could play a key role in determining the next direction for the cryptocurrency market.