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Bitcoin Slips Below $80,000 as Strong US Jobs Data Revives Fed Rate Hike Bets

Bitcoin’s recovery remains supported by strong ETF demand and improving on-chain signals despite renewed rate concerns.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 September 2026 15:33 IST
Bitcoin Slips Below $80,000 as Strong US Jobs Data Revives Fed Rate Hike Bets

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Muhammad Asyfaul

Crypto Markets Show Mixed Momentum as Investors Reassess Risk

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Highlights
  • Spot Bitcoin ETFs attract over $986 million in weekly inflows
  • Bitcoin reclaims its 50-month moving average
  • US CPI emerges as the next major market trigger
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Bitcoin traded near Rs. 75 lakh on Monday as the cryptocurrency market remained under pressure after stronger-than-expected US jobs data pushed expectations for a September Federal Reserve rate hike higher. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near Rs. 2.35 lakh, while major altcoins showed mixed momentum. According to market participants, the recovery remains intact, but Bitcoin is currently going through a period of consolidation as traders assess the impact of renewed rate-hike expectations. According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin traded near $79,500 (roughly Rs. 75.1 lakh), and Ethereum traded near $2,500 (roughly Rs. 2.3 lakh).

The world's largest cryptocurrency fell 0.5 percent in the last 24 hours, according to the Gadgets 360 price tracker. Analysts said stronger US jobs data has pushed September Fed rate-hike expectations back to around 57-60 percent, putting renewed pressure on risk assets. However, crypto-specific demand remains supportive, with US spot Bitcoin ETFs recording significant net inflows and technical indicators continuing to point to a constructive broader setup.

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Major altcoins traded with mixed momentum on Monday.

Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $745 (roughly Rs. 70,300), while Solana (SOL) traded near $104 (roughly Rs. 9,800). XRP hovered around $1.40 (roughly Rs. 132), while Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.08965.

ETF Demand And On-Chain Signals Strengthen Market Structure

Pointing to Bitcoin's move below $80,000, Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex, said, “Despite the pullback, demand remains healthy, with spot Bitcoin ETFs attracting more than $986 million (roughly Rs. 9,313 crore) in net inflows over the week. On-chain signals are also improving: Bitcoin has reclaimed its 50-month moving average for the first time since the last bear market, while short-term holders have returned to profit after more than a year.”

Assessing the current market consolidation, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “Bitcoin is currently in a period of consolidation, with muted momentum reflecting a lack of conviction among traders [...] Improving technical indicators keep the broader setup constructive, while key support levels remain important in determining whether the rebound stays intact. For now, the market appears to be waiting for a stronger catalyst to establish direction, with a breakout or breakdown likely to set the tone for the next phase.”

Assessing Bitcoin's performance following the stronger US jobs report, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “US payrolls rose by 162,000 in August. Markets now price in roughly a 57 percent-59 percent probability of a September Fed rate hike. This continues to put pressure on risk assets. Crypto-specific demand, however, remains supportive [...] Investors should avoid chasing Bitcoin near resistance. Staggered entries and controlled leverage are preferable.”

Overall, analysts noted that Bitcoin is currently consolidating as traders await a stronger catalyst, with support around $78,000-$78,800 (roughly Rs. 73.67 lakh-Rs. 74.43 lakh) and resistance around $81,200-$82,300 (roughly Rs. 76.69 lakh-Rs. 77.73 lakh). The upcoming US CPI reading and the Federal Reserve's September meeting could play a key role in determining the next direction for the cryptocurrency market.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

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Further reading: Crypto markets, Crypto prices, BTC, ETH
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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