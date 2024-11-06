Technology News
English Edition

India, Qatar's Financial Intelligence Units Partner to Combat Money Laundering through Virtual Digital Assets

Since December 2023, FIU-IND has taken on a more proactive role in India’s VDA sector.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 November 2024 15:51 IST
India, Qatar's Financial Intelligence Units Partner to Combat Money Laundering through Virtual Digital Assets

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ moneyphotos

In October, the UAE scrapped value added tax on crypto transactions

Highlights
  • The FIU-IND has mandated its license for crypto firm
  • India's FIU to share insights on managing crypto firm registrations
  • The FIUs of India, UAE will work on private public partnerships, IT tools
Advertisement

Misuse of virtual digital assets (VDAs) for money laundering has been a top concern for regulators globally since cryptocurrencies began attracting widespread investor interest. India and the UAE, two regions seeing significant growth in the VDA sector, have now joined forces to address this issue. This week, the Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs) of both nations met in New Delhi to finalise an agreement aimed at combating the illicit use of crypto assets by criminal entities for money laundering activities.

During the meeting, the FIUs of India and the UAE acknowledged the growing threat posed by money laundering, with evidence pointing to an increase in such activities. Another critical issue addressed was the use of virtual digital assets (VDAs) in terrorist financing. Due to the largely untraceable and still relatively unregulated nature of crypto transactions, illicit actors are increasingly exploiting these assets to move illegal funds.

“The meeting was enriching for both the sides as they discussed and touched upon various areas such as the IT systems used by respective jurisdictions, public-private partnership initiative of FIU-IND (FPAC), private- private partnership for reporting entities in India for AML/CFT strategic analysis and (the exchange of) tools used by the two FIUs,” the release detailing the meeting said.

Under the agreement, India's FIU will share its expertise and insights on managing virtual digital asset service providers (VDA-SPs).

Since December 2023, FIU-IND has assumed a more active role in regulating India's virtual digital asset (VDA) space. In December last year, 28 crypto firms had registered with the FIU in India to obtain operational approvals in the country. Later that month, the FIU issued show cause notices to Binance and Kraken among other crypto firms for initiating India operations without acquiring the necessary registrations.

Shortly thereafter, all crypto firms, both domestic and international, were required to register with FIU-IND to obtain legal operational status in India—establishing the FIU's endorsement as a mark of legitimacy for VDA firms in the country.

“FIU-Qatar highly appreciated the IT system (FINNET 2.0) used by FIU-IND and mentioned that it is one of the most sophisticated systems used by any FIU. They expressed keenness to further understand the Private-Private Partnership Initiative from FIU-IND which facilitates the collaboration amongst private sector players in AML/CFT regime,The FIU unit of the UAE will be working with its' the statement noted.

While India has taken a more gradual approach to finalising its crypto regulations in collaboration with the G20, the UAE has moved swiftly to regulate its crypto sector, which is currently valued at $2.48 trillion (roughly ₹2,08,78,724 crore).

Back in October – the UAE scrapped value added tax on crypto transactions.

The meeting of the UAE's FIU comes just days after the country started intensified its crackdown on illegal and financially risky crypto activities. Earlier that month, Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) issued a cease-and-desist order against seven crypto entities for operating without the necessary approvals.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, FIU, India, UAE, VDAs, Regulator  
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
ViewSonic LX700-4K Ceiling-Mounted RGB Laser Projector Launched in India: Specifications, Price

Related Stories

India, Qatar's Financial Intelligence Units Partner to Combat Money Laundering through Virtual Digital Assets
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amaran OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Here's When Xiaomi Could Launch the Redmi A4 5G, Note 14 Series in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Surfaces With Higher Benchmark Scores
  4. Maruti Suzuki Partners With Qualcomm for Use of Snapdragon Chips in Cars
  5. ViewSonic Launches 4K RGB Laser Projector With These Features
  6. Logitech G Debuts New Pro-Series Gaming Mice, Keyboard in India: See Price
  7. Honor X9c With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, IP65M Rating Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung's Next-Generation Bixby Assistant With AI Capabilities Introduced in China
  2. Japan Launches World's First Wooden Satellite LignoSat into Space
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Database
  4. Paytm UPI Statement Download Feature Introduced to Help Users Track Transactions
  5. New Oppo Phone Surfaces on TENAA Website; Could Be the Oppo A5 Pro
  6. India-UK Team Proposes Experiment to Test Quantum Behaviour of Gravity with Diamond Crystals
  7. Sony Launches Chroma Collection PS5 Peripherals, Fortnite Limited Edition Controller in India
  8. xAI Rolling Out Grok API for Developers, Offers $25 of Free Credits Per Month
  9. India Targets 2028 for Chandrayaan-4 Sample Return Mission to Moon
  10. Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex, Pro 2 Lightspeed Gaming Mice and Pro X TKL Rapid Keyboard Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »