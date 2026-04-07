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IT Department Reportedly Issues Tax Notices to Crypto Traders Over Past Unreported Transactions

Authorities flag discrepancies between exchange data and tax filings.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 April 2026 15:22 IST
IT Department Reportedly Issues Tax Notices to Crypto Traders Over Past Unreported Transactions

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Ewan Kennedy

Tax authorities step up scrutiny on crypto transactions and filings

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Highlights
  • Notices issued under Section 148A for crypto reporting gaps
  • Tax system flags trading volume as income in some cases
  • Data tools used to track discrepancies across platforms
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Income Tax Department of India has reportedly begun issuing tax notices to crypto investors who failed to report their crypto transactions from the past financial years. This move is said to be an attempt to improve control over Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) of the country. According to a new report, the decision comes after an increased investigation using transaction data to find discrepancies between reported income and exchange data. These notices will allow investors to disclose unreported income before any kind of formal proceedings. Government officials are looking to increase regulatory authority on crypto assets with such decisions. 

Enforcement Push Targets Mismatches in Crypto Transaction Reporting

A thread shared by crypto tax platform KoinX highlights how these notices are being triggered and why many investors may be caught off guard. The company says that tax authorities are using tools like the Insight Portal and CRIU risk engine to look for mismatches in exchange data, PAN-linked KYC, bank transfers, and income tax filings.

In several cases, the system flags total trading volume as “deemed income” instead of actual profits, which can significantly inflate the reported figure. The thread also says that these notices are not final tax demands but show-cause notices, which give investors a chance to explain any differences with the right paperwork and transaction records.

This initiative reflects tightening crypto tax enforcement, with regulators working to improve transparency and ensure investors adhere to existing reporting requirements. Failure to disclose crypto income will result in investors facing penalties or facing further government scrutiny under the current crypto tax framework. These notices come under section 148A and are meant to find any kind of deviations between the income reported and the actual exchange data. 

The development also aligns with broader regulatory efforts in India to tighten oversight of crypto assets. In the Union Budget 2026, the government proposed penalties for failing to report or inaccurately reporting crypto-related transactions. The proposed rule brings greater accountability for digital assets and aligns them more closely with the country's financial standards. 

The latest notice highlights the growing emphasis on the accountability of crypto assets in the country. As enforcement becomes more data-driven and comprehensive, investors are likely to face increased scrutiny for past and future transactions. The development underscores the importance of accurate reporting and compliance, as authorities continue to tighten oversight of digital asset activity in the country.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, crypto news, crypto regulations
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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